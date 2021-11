DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Dayton Tuesday night.

The fire happened a little after 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Irwin Street.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that two people had burns from the flames and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn how severe the injuries are and how the fire started.

