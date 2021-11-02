CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA head Michael Regan on U.S. plan to tame methane emissions

NPR
 5 days ago

At the big climate summit underway in Glasgow, the big focus today is on methane. It's a greenhouse gas, one we tend to hear less about than carbon dioxide. But methane is responsible for a third of the warming from greenhouse gases today - one-third. And in the short term, it...

www.npr.org

Washington Post

To Curb Methane, Put Cows on a Diet

Much was made of methane at COP26 in Glasgow this week. More than 100 countries signed on to the Global Methane Pledge advanced by the Biden administration, which calls for slashing this potent greenhouse gas by 30% in less than a decade. Some critics dismissed the pact as a non-binding frivolity, while others including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, applauded methane cuts. It’s “one of the most effective things we can do to reduce near-term global warming and keep 1.5 degrees Celsius,” she said. “It is the lowest-hanging fruit.”
ANIMALS
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Emissions#Methane Gas
energynews.us

Analysts: Supreme Court likely to reject EPA power plant rules

EMISSIONS: The U.S. EPA is continuing to develop rules to regulate emissions from power plants even as analysts say the U.S. Supreme Court will likely strike down its ability to do so. (Reuters, Utility Dive) ALSO:. • The U.S. EPA’s proposed methane emissions reduction rules would cost oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Great Lakes Now

In Climate Talks, Plans to Keep Planet from Overheating Should Not Ignore Water

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Biden announces climate plan aimed at reducing methane emissions

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court takes on EPA emissions regulation case, offering fossil fuels hope for relief

The Supreme Court will hear arguments for a suit seeking to limit the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate power plants' greenhouse gas emissions. The decision could result in a significant and lasting scale-back of the agency's ability to impose expansive standards on the sector and insulate states and utilities that rely heavily on coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Farms must adjust to climate change, Vilsack warns at COP 26

After years of warnings, the climate crisis is no longer a far-off danger, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said today at the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland — it’s already arrived. Climate change "is not future threat. It’s here," Vilsack said at the start of a panel discussion on...
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. environmental regulators are expected to base new rules for controlling methane emissions from oil and gas operations on the nation-leading policies of a state that has been tamping down on the potent greenhouse gas for seven years – Colorado. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is likely...
COLORADO STATE
wlvr.org

Gov. Wolf pressed on pledge to cut methane emissions

Environmental groups are launching a new effort to hold Gov. Tom Wolf accountable to his earlier promises to cut methane emissions in the oil and gas industry. Wolf announced plans to reduce methane leaks in early 2016. He said the state is “uniquely positioned to be a national leader in addressing climate change” while supporting responsible energy development.
POLITICS
High Country News

Why reducing methane emissions matters

On a blazing hot Sunday, just before the summer solstice, a deputy with the Cibola County, New Mexico, Sheriff’s Department noticed something awry at a natural gas pipeline compressor station just outside the Pueblo of Laguna. He called Transwestern Pipeline, the station’s operator, and urged the company to send someone. When technicians arrived, they found a broken sensing line, which caused a relief valve to fully open and start oozing natural gas, the fossil fuel that generates about 40% of the nation’s electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
earth.com

Methane emissions are higher than previously estimated

A new study from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) has found that methane emissions from the distribution and use of natural gases across the United States are two to 10 times higher than those estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency. In Boston, the methane emissions from the natural gas system are six times higher than recent estimates and did not significantly change over a period of eight years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UN, EU set up methane emissions watcher

Methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. The United Nations and the members of the European Union said October 31 that deep cuts in methane emissions could help the world achieve some of its climate targets. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) joined forces with the EU...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Methane emissions are in the spotlight. Here's why.

Good morning! It’s been a long week, but we’re already halfway through. 🚘 ICYMI, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) expressed concerns Tuesday about yet another climate provision in Democrats’ budget bill: electric-vehicle infrastructure funding. More on that below. But first:. Methane is a major focus on the Hill, at the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Release of EPA methane rules expected this week

EPA is preparing to release two new draft rules this week that could dramatically reduce the role that oil and gas production plays in driving climate change. The methane proposals for new and existing petroleum infrastructure would apply to production, processing, storage and transmission — a much broader swath of the oil industry than was regulated under President Trump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
eenews.net

U.S. announces EPA methane rules at climate summit

EPA’s long-awaited rules cracking down on oil and gas methane will debut today in Glasgow, Scotland, forming the centerpiece of a U.S. offensive against the second-most important greenhouse gas. The proposed rules will cover new and existing infrastructure across the petroleum supply chain — including production, processing, storage and transmission.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

