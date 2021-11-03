CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, PA

BREAKING NEWS: Lori Hackenberg Beats Kerstetter for Judge

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 9 days ago

MIDDLEBURG/LEWISBURG — With unofficial results in from all precincts,...

www.wkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, PA
Government
City
Middleburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lewisburg, PA
Middleburg, PA
Government
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN. setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
POTUS
CBS News

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News
The Associated Press

Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead the agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf to again lead the powerful regulatory agency, according to a person familiar with the decision. Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern that the agency near the center of the government’s...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy