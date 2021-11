Gong Myung’s agency has officially responded to reports about the actor’s plans for military enlistment. On November 5, Korean news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Gong Myung was currently preparing to enlist in the military as a public service worker. The report also claimed that he had adjusted the date of his enlistment so that he could wrap up filming for his recent drama “Lovers of the Red Sky.”

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO