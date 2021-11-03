CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters approve Waco ISD $355 million bond

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 9 days ago
Waco ISD announced on Tuesday that voters passed $355 million in general obligation bonds.

"With tonight's vote, we will be able to build schools that will prepare students for today's world and tomorrow's."
- Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD

The funding will be used to rebuild new schools where Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle, Tennyson Middle and Kendrick Elementary schools are located. The funds will also be used to renovate South Waco Elementary.

"I want to thank everyone who took the time to cast a ballot in this election. The bond funding that voters approved tonight won't just transform five school buildings," said Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD’s superintendent. "It is also an affirmation that, as a community, we are committed to providing every student in every neighborhood a safe, modern learning environment."

Kincannon said the bond election results are in conformity with the changing world, and reflected on the history of Waco High School.

"A few months before Waco High opened its doors as Richfield High, President Kennedy set the ambitious goal ‘of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth’ before the end of the decade," said Kincannon. "Today, down the road in McGregor, SpaceX is testing the rocket engines that could take people to Mars before this decade is out."

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

