Music

Election Music

wrir.org
 9 days ago

Tune in for new music from Lil Ugly Mane, Phew, Damu The Fudgemunk, Grouper, Eris Drew, The Exbats, Jlin and more....

www.wrir.org

BC Heights

Music in the In-Betweens

The concept of being “in between” has always fascinated me. One of my long-time favorite music albums is called Somewhere at the Bottom of the River Between Vega and Altair by La Dispute, drawing on the Chinese folktale “The Cowherd and the Weaver Girl.” Despite the original story being written in Chinese, the language of the story as told in the album is something completely understandable to anyone, as music is a universal language. Essentially, the story is about finding comfort in the gray area—the two lovers, Vega and Altair, cannot meet except for once a year, crossing a bridge over the Milky Way to meet in between heaven and Earth.
MUSIC
coloradomusic.org

MUSIC NOTES: Update to Womxn Crush Music Community

To our dear #WCM community: First of all, thank you for being here. We know that we’ve been quiet lately but it’s not because we have forgotten about you! We do however, have an update. As a community focused organization, we have made it our mission since day one to be able to provide as many opportunities and resources to you as possible and we hope that we have been able to provide some kind of support throughout this incredibly difficult time for our industry.
MUSIC
newportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

If you’ve ever ventured to a local open mic, heard people busking on Bowen’s Wharf or even taken a subway in Boston, chances are good you’ve been treated to the mesmerizing fiddling of Ilana Katz Katz. The blues and roots songwriter has just released a new album called “In My...
NEWPORT, RI
wrir.org

The Unquiet Grave – Episode 28: The Noise of Depression (Funeral Doom Episode)

It’s time to get mind-numbingly slow, atmospheric, and pipe organ-y. From 9-11pm tonight, the Unquiet Grave is serving all funeral doom, starting with some noteworthy precursors, stopping by some important locales in the development of the subgenre, and then listening to some more current examples of the style. Tune in for two hours of some of the longest songs ever played on this show!
MUSIC
Jlin
wrir.org

top 30 new albums for Nov 9

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
MUSIC
wrir.org

JOANNA & JESSE ////// DNB & HOUSE

JOANNA O. up for the hour one of Frequency tonight with the drum & bass. Followed by a bumping funky house set from JESSE SPLIT. Frequency – your Saturday night party in RVA!. #BOOM. Keep it locked!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Shy FX, “Roll...
MUSIC
primetimer.com

Country Music

Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles tagged "Country Music" TV Today: Gentefied Returns, Luke Bryan Hosts the CMAs, Netflix Communes with Nature. 18 months after it last graced our screens, critically-acclaimed dramedy Gentefied returns to Netflix today for its second season. Posted Thursday 9/10/20 at 5:36PM EDT. Jessica Chastain...
ENTERTAINMENT
wrir.org

Church of the Ecstatic 11/10/21 – Let’s kick the beat!

A weird mood calls for a weird mish mash of dance tracks, rap, jazz, soundtrack music, and a touch of horror? And then metal for good measure. from 龍が如く0 誓いの場所 オリジナルサウンドトラック(Side A) (株)セガ. Bananarama, “Venus”. from True Confessions (Collector's Edition) London Music Stream/Because Music - 1986. Akira Yamaoka, “Angel's Thanatos”
MUSIC
snntv.com

Music on Main will be making sweet music once again

MANATEE (SNN TV) - Music on Main is coming back, baby!!. And people are dancing in the streets to celebrate. The long-time event which is held on the first Friday night of each month, returns next Friday, November 5th for the first time since the world was shut down in March 2020 as the pandemic set in. Attendance at Music on Main is free, but the revenue generated by the event has raised about $5 million for Suncoast charities since its inception in 2012.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wrir.org

90’s Hits with Goad

90’s EuroDance and other hits. Hits like the Vengaboys. Gina G., “Ooh Ahh... Just a Little Bit (Paul Boddy Remix)”. from Ooh Ahh... Just a Little Bit (Re-record) - Single. digitalpressure/Peer Southern Productions - 1996. Vengaboys, “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!”. from Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!. Breakin' Records/Violent Music BV -...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Standard Time to Rock

Tune in for new music from This New Basement, Cotton Crown, Habibi, Floatie, Ducks Ltd, Lewsberg, La Paloma, Chateau, New Pagans, Cola, Chime School, Mandy Indiana, Height and much more. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Habibi, “Somewhere They Cant Find Us”. from Somewhere They Cant...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Keep It Up

Hey, Baby! DJ Rasputina tumbled into the refrigerator this morning at 0 dark hundred. Will that stop the jams? Heck no! All vinyl, all morning, no matter how much of a clutzy sleepwalker your DJ is. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. The Nassau Beach Calypso...
MUSIC
paradisenewsfl.com

Music & Nightlife

On Dec. 9, WMNF presents the 6th Annual Ukulele Festival: UKE IT OUT in two locations: St. Pete’s Cage Brewing and Tampa’s New World Brewery. Enjoy ukulele, reggae and bluegrass sounds on all kinds of ukuleles (bass, electric, banjo and acoustic ukes) played by dozens of musicians. There will be food trucks at Cage Brewing, a vintage Hawaiian shirt booth, Luna guitars will be on display, Gulf to Bay Bait and Tackle will be featuring their unique ukuleles and there will be a special ukulele art display by Carolyn Bruszer. For those of us who live DTSP or Gulf Beaches, check out the downtown location. Cage Brewing has built a stage and installed a lighting system–it’s not just a brewery–it’s a concert hall–slight exaggeration, it’s more of a large covered patio than a hall. There will be ukulele lesson and a Muddy Waters of the Ukulele contest–with a prize package and trophy for the best 2-minute ukulele interpretation of a Muddy Waters song on the ukulele–sign up when you arrive.FYI: UKE IT OUT – Cage Brewing, Dec. 4. Doors 3pm, music 4-10pm. $17 Advance/ $20 door at www.wmnf.org.
MUSIC
illinoistimes.com

Music menagerie

Bring it on home, folks, and let's get it going. There's much to do and talk about in our music scene. So let's have at it, shall we. First, we have an announcement to make about a helpful and hopeful happening that concerns musicians and venues, and thereby, our community of music. A new deal called Back to the Music, a partnership of sorts between the Springfield Area Arts Council (they've been really busy lately!) and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, pays musicians directly for playing gigs at a venue of their choice that fits the qualifications of the program. You heard me right, friends, this is a generous act set to help musicians who were hit hard by the pandemic shutdowns and to support the venues that were affected as well. All the details are available at the Arts Council website (springfieldartsco.org) or call 217-753-3519 to find out more. Please use these resources as they are intended as we get "back to the music" by backing those who make the music and supporting places of performance. Thank you to all who got this going. As someone who makes a living mostly playing music, and for all who do so or play out at all, this is an extraordinary opportunity and one that is quite appreciated. We could say, our tip jars overfloweth and man, that is a good thing.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Rosalía Releases New Single "LA FAMA" Featuring The Weeknd

Rosalía and The Weeknd have connected once more, delivering the new single "LA FAMA" via Columbia Records on Thursday. The new single, which is performed in Spanish, is the first track to arrive from Rosalía's upcoming studio album MOTOMAMI, which is scheduled for release in 2022. The two artists sing to each other about how seductive fame can be, with a glitzy video directed by Director X to really seal the vision.
MUSIC
soundsandcolours.com

Create a Music Website: A Gallery for Latin Music

New media technologies, such as social networking sites have revolutionized how fans engage with music. Individuals may now communicate instantly with their favorite artists, friends, and family through social networking sites. In previously unimaginable ways, audiences may sustain social bonds. Social networking services have spawned a slew of online specialty groups. You may now listen to Latin alternative music on social networking sites.
INTERNET
wrir.org

Time, Money, Loss, Solo Uk 79-80, the 21st Century and Such

Solo today with some truly schweet new choons by the likes of Maria Somerville, Findlay, Pictish Trail, Vanishing Twin, WOOZE, idles, Clinic, Black Country New Road and Peaness and a salute to the 20th Anniversary of Mull Historical Society’s Album “Loss” a fave of the first British Breakfast co-host Jess. i’m playing other things that entered my noggin too. Cheers, gene.
MUSIC
wrir.org

The Sunday Morning Jazz Show Sunday November 7th

The Disco Cat here with 2 hours of mostly new tunes for your Sunday morning fallback. Whether you are spending your extra hour in bed or enjoying another cup of coffee, let me be the soundtrack!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Alexander Claffy, “Inner Glimpse”
MUSIC

