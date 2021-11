DUBAI, U.A.E. — The scene is set. The setting is scenic. And the stage, so far at least, belongs to the star of the show. With one round to play in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, World No. 1 Keita Nakajima heads a packed and cosmopolitan leader board. As many as 16 players from seven countries are within five shots of the 21-year-old Japanese amateur’s 11-under-par total of 202. All will harbor at least some hope of ultimate success.

