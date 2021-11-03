CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global shares linger at peaks ahead of Fed move

By Alun John
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme in its policy statement at 1800 GMT. Ahead of the much anticipated meeting, Asian shares failed to follow a strong lead from Wall Street.

Markets are almost certain the Fed will taper but are looking to see if policymakers will give any hints about the possibility of interest rate hikes next year.

"While confidence remains that the Fed will begin its taper, there is scepticism around just how hawkish they will be on the rate hike front," said analysts at Westpac in a morning note to clients.

Federal Reserve officials are trying to maintain a balance between raising rates to ensure inflation remains contained and giving the economy as much time as possible to restore the jobs lost since the pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 0.33% in early trading on Thursday. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

"The shape of markets in our region may be driven more by what happens to Treasury and dollar markets overnight than what happens locally," said Rob Carnell, ING's Asia Pacific head of research, in a note.

The Australian benchmark share index was the biggest gainer (.AXJO), rising 1.3%. But those gains were outweighed by falls in Hong Kong's Hang Seng (.HSI) off 1%, and South Korea's KOSPI (.KS11) down 1.2%, even as local fintech Kakao Pay Corp (377300.KS) saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering price on their trading debut. L1N2RU00G

Chinese shares were steady after data showed service sector activity expanded in October.

On Tuesday, MSCI's all-country world index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks equity performance in 50 nations, closed at a record high, helped by all three major U.S. stock indexes hitting intraday peaks during the session, and a record finish from Europe's STOXX 600 index. (.STOXX)

Strong earnings supported shares in both Europe and North America.

In contrast the Asian regional benchmark has been trending down since early this year, and is off more than 13% from its February peak, as it struggles to rebound from sweeping regulatory changes in China in the summer, which roiled sectors from property to technology.

Moves in currency markets were muted on Thursday. The dollar kept within sight of its recent highs against the yen and euro .

The Aussie dollar was steady on Wednesday, having dropped 1.2% against the dollar on Tuesday after more dovish remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia, even as it abandoned its short-term yield target.

Also in central bank news, the Bank of England on Thursday could become the first of the world's biggest central banks to raise rates after the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.5540%, a little off last month's recent top of 1.7%.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.

Brent crude fell 1.2% to $83.74 a barrel while U.S. crude tumbled 1.5% to $82.65 a barrel.

Spot gold slipped 0.2%.

AFP

World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Thursday's gains on the stock markets "would suggest investors are not too convinced the Fed will change course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation signals have really tested the central bank's 'transitory' term," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures slip on rising output, healthy stockpiles

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped over 2% on Friday after rallying more than 5% on Thursday as output continues to rise and with utilities expected to keep stockpiling gas into mid-November. That price decline came despite forecasts for cooler, near-normal weather over the next two weeks that will boost heating demand higher than previously expected through late November. In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months, but overseas prices rose by much more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with 3% below normal in the United States. Despite recent declines, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States. Front-month gas futures fell 10.7 cents, or 2.1%, to $5.042 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:14 a.m. EST (1314 GMT). For the week, the contract was on track to fall about 9% after gaining almost 5% in the prior two weeks. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 104.4 bcfd next week and 109.4 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecasts for next week were higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday. U.S. exports to Canada, meanwhile, were on track to reach 3.7 bcfd on Friday, their highest in a day since December 2019, as flows from Maine to New Brunswick and Michigan to Ontario hit their highest in years, according to Refinitiv data. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. With gas prices near $25 per mmBtu in Europe and $31 in Asia, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 12 Nov 5 Nov 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,642 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.99 5.15 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.31 25.17 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.42 31.14 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 290 284 211 271 291 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 10 22 12 10 U.S. GFS TDDs 291 294 233 283 301 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 96.3 96.0 89.2 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.9 7.8 7.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 104.2 103.8 96.3 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 3.0 3.1 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.7 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 11.2 11.0 10.5 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.4 9.5 12.0 9.1 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.0 13.4 18.1 13.0 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 25.0 23.8 25.5 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.5 23.5 22.7 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 77.4 84.5 77.3 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 98.8 97.0 104.4 95.9 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 15 Wind 13 9 14 11 12 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 40 38 38 38 Coal 19 19 18 19 21 Nuclear 21 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.81 4.56 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.00 3.74 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.91 6.00 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.94 3.67 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.75 4.41 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.20 4.03 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.75 5.60 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.60 3.80 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 50.50 48.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.75 30.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 46.25 54.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.07 49.10 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.25 63.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.50 69.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies near 5-week low as oil falls

* Loonie touches its weakest level since Oct. 6 at 1.2604 * For the week, loonie on track to decline 1% * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.2% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Friday, holding near its weakest level in more than five weeks as oil prices fell and investors continued to assess data this week showing an acceleration in U.S. inflation. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2579 to the greenback, or 79.50 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.2604. The currency was on track for its fourth straight weekly decline, with a loss of 1%. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell 1.2% to $80.64 a barrel as the U.S. dollar continued to firm on expectations that the Federal Reserve will bring forward an increase to interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. The greenback was on track for its biggest weekly rise in five months. The Canadian inflation report for October, due next Wednesday, could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve as the market reopened after Thursday's Remembrance Day holiday. The 10-year yield eased 2.5 basis points to 1.672%, after on Wednesday touching its highest intraday level in nearly one week at 1.706%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Reuters

TREASURIES-Traders pause sell-off, study Fed intentions

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Dhara Ranasinghe and Ross Kerber NEW YORK / LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Selling in U.S. Treasury markets paused on Friday after five-year yields climbed to their highest since early 2020, as traders tried to gauge the pace of future central bank rate increases. U.S. bond markets were closed on Thursday and trading Friday initially picked up where it left off on Wednesday after economic data showed the biggest annual rise in U.S. inflation in 31 years. Early in the day five-year Treasury yields rose to as much as 1.263%, the highest since February 2020 and up five basis points on the day. But those yields and others then fell back as investors looked for new clues as to how quickly the U.S. Federal Reserve might start to hike interest rates, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. "The market is taking a breather," she said. Traders have worried that rising inflation could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. "It's all about the June Fed meeting in my mind, which is almost priced in as a hike," said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho in London. "We're at the inflection point whereby any further hawkish repricing of dollar rates markets is likely to weigh much more heavily on risk assets than it has in the past." The five-year note was last up a basis point at 1.2227%. Longer-dated Treasury yields were flat or slightly lower on the day, with the benchmark 10-year note down less than a basis point at 1.5511%. The 10-year breakeven rate held near 2.71%, the highest since May 2006. Attention was expected to turn later in the morning to the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for November, as well as the JOLTS job openings for September. November 12 Friday 9:14 AM New York / 1414 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.000 Two-year note 99-187/256 0.5135 0.010 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.8451 0.010 Five-year note 99-136/256 1.2227 0.010 Seven-year note 99-128/256 1.4508 0.004 10-year note 98-96/256 1.5511 -0.007 20-year bond 96-180/256 1.9519 -0.010 30-year bond 99-16/256 1.9162 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -17.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Mark Potter)
Reuters

Column: Wall Street dancing to real yield tune amid inflation mood music

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - The specter of higher inflation, interest rates and bond yields usually spells trouble for stocks. But Wall Street continues to scale new peaks, driven by the increasingly entrenched phenomenon of sub-zero real yields. The inverse relationship between the fall in U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities’ ‘real’ yields...
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as healthcare, tech shares jump

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher at open on Friday aided by gains in healthcare and technology stocks, en route to its second straight weekly rise. At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.64 points, or 0.07%, at 21,586.62. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese)
