Get ready for the second week of the football playoffs — or Level Two as the WIAA likes to call it. Here are six games involving area teams to watch:. Fourth-seeded Fond du Lac (6-4) at top-seeded Sun Prairie (10-0), Division 1, 7 p.m. — Sun Prairie rolled past Madison La Follette 63-0 in the first round. Quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw three touchdown passes and running back Cortez LeGrant rushed for 180 yards and four scores for the Big Eight Conference champion. Like Sun Prairie, Fond du Lac of the Fox Valley Association has a traditionally strong program and will present a solid threat in the battle of Cardinals. Fond du Lac scored the final 21 points in ousting Verona 31-13 at Ingalls Field in Ripon, closing the coaching career of Verona’s Dave Richardson. Friday’s winner faces either Middleton or Wisconsin Rapids next week.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO