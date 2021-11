This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Winston & Strawn filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of corporate investigations firm Kroll. The suit pursues claims against Kroll founder Jules Kroll for the ongoing use of the ‘Kroll’ name in competing businesses. Kroll sold his company in 2004 for approximately $2 billion and signed an employment agreement that limited his use of the ‘Kroll’ name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-09037, Kroll, LLC et al v. K2 Integrity Holdings, Inc. et al.

