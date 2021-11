The Director is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all activities of the facility in accordance with CEENTA and Novant policies, procedures philosophy and objectives. This role operates within the concept of the Distinctive Care Model and participates in financial and cost-containment decisions while ensuring that the facility meets all related Local, State, Federal, CMS, CFCs or COPs and accrediting-body rules and regulations. The Director promotes the facility to physicians, patients, insurance companies, and the public and analyzes and evaluates nursing and clinical care to improve quality of care given. This position works closely with the Center’s leaders and medical staff in coordinating patient-care service functions and is a member of CEENTA Leadership Team. This position reports to the Chief Executive Officer of CEENTA.

