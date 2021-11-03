CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, VA

Liberal Michelle Wu wins Boston mayoral race over centrist opponent

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OK0Yg_0ckpV0tY00


L iberal candidate Michelle Wu won the Boston mayoral race as opponent Annissa Essaibi George, a centrist Democrat, conceded the election.

Essaibi George conceded with 43.6% support compared to Wu's 56.4% with 30% of precincts reporting, according to the Boston Globe.

SEVEN RACES TO WATCH ON TUESDAY THAT AREN'T IN VIRGINIA

Wu campaigned on progressive reforms and enjoyed the endorsements of Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

Her initiatives include “ dismantling racism in policing” and creating a new system of public safety. Wu also promised to convert any available city-owned buildings to provide shelter to the homeless during her first 100 days.

Essaibi George campaigned as a centrist Democrat and supported hiring more police officers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Wu is the first woman elected to the office and is a city councilwoman.

The race was notable for being between two women of color, either of whom would have been the first woman and the first person of color to become mayor of Boston.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of Boston#L Iberal#Democrat#The Boston Globe
WashingtonExaminer

Word of the Week: 'Moderate'

A recent article in the American Prospect was titled “Stop Calling Manchin et al. Moderates.” It unwittingly echoes a post-9/11 political debate, when it had become a journalistic cliche to refer to Muslims who were not terrorists as “moderate Muslims.” It was a legitimate critique to point out that Osama bin Laden was not different from most Muslims just by virtue of being more Islamic.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
169K+
Followers
54K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy