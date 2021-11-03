Liberal Michelle Wu wins Boston mayoral race over centrist opponent

L iberal candidate Michelle Wu won the Boston mayoral race as opponent Annissa Essaibi George, a centrist Democrat, conceded the election.

Essaibi George conceded with 43.6% support compared to Wu's 56.4% with 30% of precincts reporting, according to the Boston Globe.

Wu campaigned on progressive reforms and enjoyed the endorsements of Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

Her initiatives include “ dismantling racism in policing” and creating a new system of public safety. Wu also promised to convert any available city-owned buildings to provide shelter to the homeless during her first 100 days.

Essaibi George campaigned as a centrist Democrat and supported hiring more police officers.

Wu is the first woman elected to the office and is a city councilwoman.

The race was notable for being between two women of color, either of whom would have been the first woman and the first person of color to become mayor of Boston.

