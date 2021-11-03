CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Amgen reports revenue growth in Q3 but lowers full-year guidance

By Jorge Mercado
pacbiztimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales increases across Amgen’s drug lineup drove increases in revenue and non-GAAP earnings at the Thousand Oaks biotech company during the third quarter, according to its Nov. 2 earnings release, but pandemic issues persist, and the company lowered its revenue guidance for the year. Amgen, one of the largest...

www.pacbiztimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
pacbiztimes.com

Transphorm reports profitable quarter, big revenue growth

Goleta-based Transphorm saw revenue increase for the seventh consecutive quarter and also reported a profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride power conversion products, reported net income of $6 million, or 15 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Sientra misses earnings expectations but shares still gain after Q3 report

Goleta-based Sientra missed analysts’ expectations when it released financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Nov. 10, posting a net loss when accounting for certain one-time factors such as the relief of its paycheck protection program loan. Sientra, a plastic surgery device company specializing in breast implants, had...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Net losses up at Resonant in Q3

Net losses grew for Resonant in the third quarter of 2021, as the company announced an expanded multi-year agreement with its manufacturing partner. Resonant, which is based in both Santa Barbara and Austin, Texas, provides radio frequency filters for multiple applications, including 5G cellular devices. The company generated $400,000 in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amgen#Biotech Company#Cholesterol#Genetic Mutation#Approved Drug#Kyowa Kirin#Japanese
mobileworldlive.com

SMIC boosts full-year revenue target

China-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) issued a bullish revenue guidance for the full year but noted a capacity shortage in keeping up with robust customer demand is forecast to continue into 2022. In a statement, the chipmaker said it expects to maintain growth momentum in the final quarter, and...
MARKETS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Ahold Delhaize Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance on Solid Q3

Ahold Delhaize reported that U.S. comp sales (excluding gas) were up 2.9% in the company's third fiscal quarter of 2021, returning to positive territory after slipping 1.5% in the second fiscal quarter. On a two-year stack, U.S. comp sales were up 15.3%; European comp sales for the Netherlands-based retailer were up 7.3%. Net U.S. sales in the third quarter totaled $13.55 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Olaplex reports rising income and revenue in first post-IPO earnings report

The Montecito-based hair care products company Olaplex released what it called a “strong” third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 10, its first quarterly report since the company’s initial public offering in September. Olaplex was founded in Santa Barbara using technology developed by UC Santa Barbara chemists and went public on Sept....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

WELL Health Posts 711% Revenue Growth in Q3

WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL) posted strong growth in revenues in the third quarter of 2021 driven primarily by the acquisitions of CRH and MyHealth. The omnichannel digital health company’s revenue for Q3 2021 came in at C$99.3 million, about eight times higher than the revenue of C$12.2 million reported in Q3 2020. CRH generated revenue of C$48.7 million in the third quarter, while MyHealth generated revenue of C$19.2 million. Virtual Services revenue increased 597% to C$18 million in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was C$22.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$0.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reported a net loss of C$10.4 million (C$0.06 per share) in the third quarter, compared to a loss of C$14.1 million (C$0.08 per share) in the same quarter a year earlier. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Gilat Clocks 34% Revenue Growth In Q3

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 34% year-on-year to $49.9 million. Segments: Fixed Networks revenue declined 2.1% Y/Y to $22.3 million, Mobility Solutions revenue rose 134.8% Y/Y to $21.6 million, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects revenue climbed 13.2% Y/Y to $5.96 million. Non-GAAP EPS was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy