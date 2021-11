The Kamiah volleyball girls had high hopes of making a longer post-season run, but were knocked out of the district tournament by Logos last month. “It was a little sad,” Emma Godwin said, “but I think that it was a great match to end on for my senior year. I really love playing with all those girls, and I really hope they go on next year, farther at district, even on to state. I’m excited for them. I got to see a lot of improvement from everybody on the team, and we all are really good friends outside of volleyball as well. That helps our mentality and motivation on the court — to play our best for everybody on the team.”

KAMIAH, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO