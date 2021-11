You might have a bunch of pine cones in your yard right now, but instead of bagging them up or taking them to the compost site, the Minnesota DNR could PAY you for them!. I mean, it's not too often the trees in your yard can make you money, but that's the case now if you have an excess of black spruce, jack pine, and red pine cones in your yard. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forest Nursery says it's all part of their plan to keep Minnesota's state forests healthy and strong and assist in reforestation efforts across the state.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO