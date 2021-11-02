POTD: Winchester Model 1893 Pump Action – An Infamous Whoops
By Sam.S
AllOutdoor.com
6 days ago
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have one of the first notable instances of a firearm recall and the lesser-known big brother of the Winchester 1897. The infamous Winchester Model 1893 was John Browning’s excellent pump-action/slide-action design. These guns had a...
Mossberg 590S pump-action 12-gauge shotguns are capable of cycling 1.75-, 2.75- and 3-inch shotshells in any combination for shooting flexibility. O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. continues its legacy of industry firsts with the introduction of the 590S Series of 12-gauge pump-actions; capable of cycling 1.75-, 2.75- and 3-inch shotshells interchangeably, in any combination, without the use of an adaptor. The 590S Series includes two full-length stock options and two versions of the bird’s head-gripped Shockwave.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a strange corner in history. This is the Winchester Seal Gun. The Winchester Seal Gun was developed at the request of the Canadian government in the late 1970s. The fur trade – and seal fur trade, specifically – was alive and booming, and it was becoming increasingly obvious that the then normal procedure of clubbing was probably not the most human thing in the world. In fact, the Canadian government deemed it perfectly acceptable and humane, but there were whole hosts of reports of “tired, undertrained, or apathetic harvesters” that would botch the whole clubbing aspect. This led to them taking an average Winchester single shot bolt action 22 rifle and downsizing it into a pistol-like platform. This meant it was easy to carry around and the caliber was not enough to damage furs.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have another example of a trap gun, but it is only mistaken for that. I, personally, have seen this same exact type of trap gun used as a grave robber gun. The concept is similar. The trap gun is set up near a grave of interest like a fresh one and if a grave robber shows up it is made to signal a disturbance at the very least. These were not all that unusual in the late 1700s especially in European countries like England. They eventually became outlawed due to grave robber guns discharging and hurting or killing bystanders outside of a cemetery.
Welcome, if you are a newcomer to this fun bi-weekly segment of AllOutdoor.com! The last time around I covered the absolute iconic Winchester 1887 shotgun and we are diving back in this week with Part Three! I went over the Variations last time. Now I get to continue to go over one of my favorite firearms ever! The Winchester 1887 Shotgun. Unfortunately, I myself do not own a true old Winchester, but rather a Chiappa Reproduction. My father helped me buy it when I was in high school so that I could use my dream gun for trap shooting and I have ever since. I have hesitated to do a Curious Relics on the Winchester 1887 because I do not have an actual one to work with. Thanks to the Cody Firearms Museum I had the chance to take some photos of the ones that they have on display and I figured that was a perfect opportunity to get this gun out of the way and onto the internet! Let’s dive right back down the rabbit hole and jump back into the Model 1887!
SCCY DVG-1 RD (Red Dot) striker-fired 9mm pistol comes with a Riton Optics sight, two magazines and an affordable $399 price tag. I’m not really a car guy. Sure, I like to have a vehicle that’s reasonably nice and has some amenities, but I don’t get overly excited about what I drive. While a new German-engineered luxury car may be “better” than my Ford pickup, the Ford gets the job done at a price I can afford.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! This is one of those shotguns on my list that I know in my heart I will never have. The Sjogren Inertial Shotgun. This goofy-looking shotgun shoots a 12 gauge 2 1/2″ shell unlike the modern 2 3/4″. The odd-looking nature of the gun is simply because that is how this gun operates. It features a large mas at the rear which reciprocates back and forth when shooting. The shells have to have enough inertia to push that mass backward. This gives the Sjogren a famous sort of back and forth recoil like an Auto-5 on steroids.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Yesterday a co-worker and I were talking about the Winchester Model 70s and I brought this one up that has a radio stock. This is a Winchester Model 70 that was made to have a functioning radio in the buttstock. This neat and arguably random adventure on Winchester’s part was produced in 1955 as a proof of concept and sort of novelty. It was a Winchester Model 70 chambered in .308 Win and had a chrome finish to boot. Inside the right-hand portion of the buttstock were a transistor radio and speaker. Along with that was a wooden and plastic dial for frequencies and channels. This was intended to be brought to market, but there was almost no interest when it was brought to trade shows. This is almost certainly due to the fact that having a radio in your deer rifle while out hunting does not really add up.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a very well preserved example of a Gyro Pigeon which is a contraption that would be compared to a clay pigeon thrower that throws sheet steel “pigeons.” The idea is the sheet steel pigeons are inserted onto the prongs of the thrower which is staked into the grown or could be held in the hand. This specific example of the Gyro Pigeon uses a pull string in order to trigger the pigeon to release. The thrower is wound up in order to provide the spring tension to rotate and create a helicopter of a sheet steel pigeon in the air. The pigeons are reusable.
In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves is at Red Oktober 2021 visiting with Mike Pappas of Dead Air. For this video, James and Mike discuss the challenges with suppressing an AK-47 or Kalashnikov-pattern rifle, and how to overcome these challenges and suppress your AK without injuring yourself or damaging your suppressor or the rifle. Mike also discusses the Dead Air Wolverine at length, including the design features it utilizes for optimizing the can for the AK platform.
Within the past few years, the “braced pistol” has exploded in popularity as an entire subcategory of firearms. So it isn’t surprising to see the arrival of the Christensen Arms MPP. These pistols use stabilizing braces in lieu of traditional stocks to avoid being designated “short-barreled rifles” by the ATF. This allows purchasers to avoid the additional paperwork, long wait times, and extra expenses associated with SBRs.
Mossberg has expanded its popular MC2 lineup with a new micro-compact 9mm: the MC2sc. With its double-stack magazines, the compact-profile MC2sc offers increased capacity but is comfortably sized for concealed carry with an overall length of 6.25 inches, height of 4.30 inches and slim 1.10-inch width. The MC2sc also features an optics-ready slide for ease of mounting micro red-dot sights. Available in two frame variants (standard and cross-bolt safety) and with optional TRUGLO® Tritium Pro™ Night sights, each MC2sc comes equipped with both an 11-round flush and 14-round extended magazines.
Springfield Armory has added two new variants to the XD-S Mod.2 OSP series with a 4-inch 9mm and 3.3-inch .45 ACP; here's a first look. Springfield Armory’s most popular single-stack, the XD-S Mod.2, has added two new variants to the OSP series with a 4-inch 9mm and 3.3-inch .45 ACP. The XD-S Mod.2 OSP series comes with a factory milled slide for low-profile, direct mounting of compact optics for an intuitive sight picture and uninterrupted focus on target. Available with an optional Crimson Trace micro red-dot sights.
About a week before we went to the range, my son-in-law, Caesar, stopped by to discuss the upcoming adventure. I told him I didn’t want to fire any big bullets because I didn’t think my shoulder could stand it. I take Glucosamine, but the supplement seems to work best when I’m not actually using my joints, so I’d rather fire just .22s if he could arrange it. He informed me that we were going to fire an AR15 which takes a .223, the same round as an M16. I didn’t believe him. I looked it up on my phone, and he was right! Well, I’m not a gun aficionado, and I don’t have a collection, but I always thought the bullet for the M16 was much bigger. Turns out it’s a .22 caliber, and it’s called a .223 because it’s longer and more pointed.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a rare bird by today’s standards. This is the Walther Toggle Locked Shotgun which was produced from 1921 to 1931. Production numbers are estimated at around 5,000 built. These guns as mentioned are toggle locked. This system of lockup is most well known for being present on Luger pistols. Aside from that, it should be mentioned this is a rather unorthodox idea for a lockup system on a semi-auto shotgun, but this is why you have got to love the old stuff because someone out there wanted to see what it would look like and made it happen. The bolt is actuated on the side much like you would rack a Maxim machine gun. The bolt release itself lies under the receiver in between the trigger guard and handguard. On the left side of the receiver, there is a sliding button that releases the handguard and hinges downward for loading. These shotguns had pretty low production numbers for the decade that they were manufactured and back in the day this usually can be chalked up to them just plainly not being favored, popular, or interesting to the average consumer. I have heard that the recoil on them is actually fairly harsh so that does not help its case. Coming from a premium brand they probably also carried a hefty price tag.
If you don’t keep up with shotguns, they can seem to be trapped in time, especially when it comes to ammunition. They’re just shells that sling a bunch of BBs with disregard, right? You’d be surprised. Advancements in shotgun ammunition are constant. Manufacturers continue to push for specific results, especially with hunting ammo, with impressive outcomes. New from HEVI-Shot, the HEVI-Hammer Bismuth-Steel Dove Loads mix advanced metals, increasing performance over lead projectiles.
