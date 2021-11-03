packers photo 11-2

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has apologized after he came under fire for a TikTok he recorded during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Jackson, 21, issued a statement on Twitter apologizing after he posted a video of himself dancing on what appeared...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some. Check out the video and here are some of the highlights.
The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
These three NFL starting quarterback played badly enough in Week 7 to merit being benched. The NFL is an unforgiving league, and when your starting quarterback plays terribly, everyone will call you out. Not everybody is fortunate enough to have Aaron Rodgers as their main man under center, nor are...
The rumor whispers really started to heat up on Wednesday when multiple reports indicated that the Miami Dolphins were nearing a deal to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. These rumors have been super popular dating back to the summer and yet again, nothing has been put in ink. Dolphins...
With the 2021 NFL trade deadline fast approaching, there is speculation regarding the futures of a few marquee players. Deshaun Watson has been at the center of trade rumors since he asked to be dealt early this year, and Odell Beckham is constantly viewed as a potential trade candidate. What...
The Cleveland Browns announced they will release NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham after three seasons. The decision comes after Beckham's dad shared an Instagram post highlighting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's chemistry issues with his son. Beckham had two years remaining on a five-year, $90 million contract he signed in...
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
Leonard Fournette and CJ Gardner-Johnson had to be separated after the Saints-Bucs game on Sunday. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 36-27 in a surprise as the Saints rallied despite Jameis Winston getting hurt. They sealed the game on a pick-six by PJ Williams in the final two minutes (video here).
Comments / 0