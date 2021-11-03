Lions' Derrick Barnes: Tallies seven tackles

The Miami Dolphins have now won two straight and have moved to 3-7 on the season after pulling off the upset against the Baltimore Ravens at home 22-10. This "Thursday Night Football" matchup to open up Week 10 was slow to get going as both clubs went into the locker room at halftime without reaching the end zone. However, Miami was able to cling to a field goal lead at the break thanks to the defense giving Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense fits while also cashing in on a 52-yard reception from Isaiah Ford to set up a field goal.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO