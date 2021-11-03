Free Fight: Michael Chandler takes on Dan Hooker at UFC 257

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje says he will “riot” if he doesn’t get a title shot for beating Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Gaethje returns to the Octagon after a 13-month layoff when he takes on Chandler in the UFC 268 pay-per-view main card opener. For Gaethje, this is a huge fight for him as he looks to bounce back from his submission loss to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, while it’s equally as important for Chandler’s career. After knocking out Dan Hooker in his UFC debut, Chandler lost by knockout to Charles Oliveira in his last fight in a failed bid to become the new UFC lightweight champ. So both Gaethje and Chandler are coming off of losses heading into this bout and they both desperately need a win here if they want to remain alive in the crowded UFC lightweight title picture.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO