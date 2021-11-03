Free Fight: Michael Chandler takes on Dan Hooker at UFC 257

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev trolled UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after beating Dan Hooker at UFC 267. Makhachev absolutely smashed Hooker in their lightweight bout that took place at last Saturday’s UFC 267 card. The Russian took Hooker down immediately in the first round and began to go to work with his submissions, and soon afterward he was able to lock up the kimura and force Hooker to tap out. It was an absolutely phenomenal victory by Makhachev, who proved without a doubt that he is one of the top-five fighters in the UFC lightweight division. It was also the type of victory that gave Makhachev a lot more confidence in himself, and now he is taking shots at Hooker’s teammate in Adesanya.
