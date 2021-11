(Gene and LA at the Breeders’ Cup — Santa Anita) Earlier this week, I launched my complete spreadsheet and analysis for this year’s Breeders’ Cup. Below, you will see my condensed version, for those of you who are accustomed to finding my picks on the “Handicapping Link.” You will see my “grid” picks under the “grid” title. I go into my “bets” underneath that, and my thoughts on horizontal plays — like the Pick 3, 4, 5 — as well.

MCLEAN COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO