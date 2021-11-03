CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds raises over $300 million in U.S. IPO

By Thomson Reuters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc said on Tuesday it raised more than $300 mln in...

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies – WSJ

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson plans to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky. It is likely J&J would spin out its consumer unit and hold a...
BUSINESS
Factbox-Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it was splitting its consumer health segment from its larger pharma unit, becoming the third company this week after General Electric Co and Toshiba Corp to take a nimbler approach to business. Following is the list of some of the major U.S....
BUSINESS
Former Deutsche Bank CEO and chair Hilmar Kopper dies at 86

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank announced on Friday that its former chief executive and chairman Hilmar Kopper has died at the age of 86. His death followed a brief severe illness, the bank said. Kopper oversaw the nation’s top lender during a period of rapid global expansion. He assumed the helm...
BUSINESS
Commerzbank cites progress in effort to cut 10,000 jobs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s Commerzbank said on Friday it had made further progress in its effort to cut 10,000 jobs after it concluded negotiations with employee representatives. The cuts are a pillar of a restructuring plan under Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof, who earlier this year took the helm of Germany’s...
BUSINESS
U.S. FTC approves modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb divestiture agreement

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it approved certain modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb’s divestiture agreement that the FTC earlier approved and incorporated into its order as part of a consent required when the drugmaker acquired Celgene Corp in 2019. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by...
BUSINESS
Analysis-Musk’s $5 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing

(Reuters) – The world’s richest man suddenly has more cash than most people can spend in their lifetime. What will he do with it?. Elon Musk, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $270 billion, had traditionally kept his wealth tied up in his stake in Tesla Inc, the electric car maker founded in 2003. He borrowed against his stock when he needed more cash and sold stock mostly to cover tax obligations.
ECONOMY
Fast Casual

Will Sweetgreen raise over $312M with IPO?

After announcing last month that it was going public this year, Sweetgreen updated its filing Tuesday, stating it expects to raise as much as $312.5 million in its initial public offering. Plans include offering up to 1% of its IPO stock to investors with accounts at Robinhood, known for commission-free...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

JD Shares Up 3.42% as Singles Day Sales Top $48.7 Billion

The Singles Day shopping event has grown to become an avenue where all e-commerce service providers struggle to win a good market share. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) has released its performance data per transaction volume for the ongoing Singles Day shopping event, topping its record in the previous year. As reported by CNBC, the retail giant has amassed a total of 311.4 billion yuan ($48.6 billion) in sales across its platforms as of 14:09 p.m. Beijing time, beating last year’s record of 271.5 billion yuan.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
AFP

DoorDash takes aim at Europe with purchase of Wolt

DoorDash has added Europe to its menu with the purchase of Finland-based food delivery firm Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at $8.1 billion, the company announced Tuesday. San Francisco-based DoorDash's shares surged more than 19 percent, topping $229, in after-market trades following the announcement.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire International Food Delivery Company Wolt for $8.1 Billion

DoorDash is set to acquire European-based food delivery company Wolt in an $8.1 billion deal. Ann Berry, chief investment officer at media platform Wheelhouse, joined Cheddar to discuss how this positions DoorDash in the prepared food and potentially the grocery delivery space. "I do think that what DoorDash is trying to be thoughtful about now is how to take that there's been a shift in consumer behavior in terms of mobile ordering and delivery and try and apply it to other categories," she said, also pointing to its partnership with beauty supply company Ulta.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

EV maker Rivian prices IPO above range to raise over $11.9 bln

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, above its target range, to raise more than $11.93 billion, the company said on Tuesday. The flotation ranks among the top 10 IPOs of all time...
BUSINESS

