CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vietnam says its Nike manufacturers back to full operations

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUxpa_0ckpQga400

HANOI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - About 200 contracted factories that make sportswear for Nike Inc (NKE.N) across Vietnam have resumed operations after months of COVID-19 suspension, the government said on Wednesday, as it races to get its key manufacturing sector back on track.

Nearly 80% of Nike's footwear makers and half of its apparel providers in Vietnam were forced to halt production in mid-July, which cam after authorities had imposed restrictions on movement to stop a major outbreak from spreading.

Almost half of the American sports giant's footwear is made in Vietnam.

Vietnam until the middle of this year had among the world's best coronavirus containment records, with limited disruption to its crucial manufacturing sector.

However, that changed after May, when an outbreak emerged in its southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and spread to surrounding manufacturing provinces.

The government-induced shutdown led to pressure from foreign business groups, which warned they could shift operations abroad.

Those curbs were lifted a month ago, but the country is now facing labour shortages. At least 3 million people in Vietnam work in textiles and footwear manufacturing.

The country has also prioritised vaccinating employees working in industrial parks to spur manufacturing activities.

Nike will continue to expand investment and production in Vietnam, the government said in its statement, which followed a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Nike's Chief Sustainability Officer, Noel Kinder, on the sidelines of the COP 26 summit.

Vietnam has recorded over 930,000 infections in total and 22,000 deaths, with about a third of the country's population vaccinated.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
frontofficesports.com

Nike Steps Up Production, Increasing Vietnam Investments

Nike received good news from its Vietnamese subcontractors as it announced an increasingly rare retail partnership. The subcontractors Nike and other leading shoe brands depend on have reopened in Vietnam. Around 70-80% of the factory workforce have returned in the country’s southern regions. The Pou Chen Corp., a major Nike...
NFL
Reuters

Vietnam targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, minister says

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the country’s industry and trade minister said on Monday, joining scores of countries that have pledged to halt emissions by mid-century or thereabouts in order to stop global warming. Nguyen Hong Dien, speaking at a roundtable on the sidelines...
UNITED NATIONS
utahbusiness.com

Robotics could bring manufacturing jobs back to the US

To see how quickly things are evolving in terms of robotics and automation, all you have to do is visit Foodom, a robotic restaurant in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China. At Foodom, the dishes are prepared by robotic arms, and the food is delivered to the tables mechanically. America is behind China, but we’re catching up—and it’s causing many US jobs to teeter on the edge of extinction.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#Nike Inc Lrb Nke N#Cam#American
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
Country
Vietnam
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Japan PM: CPTPP trade pact does not enable unfair trade practices

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a regional trade pact, does not enable the existence of unfair trade practices or economic coercion, the Japanese government said. Kishida made the comment to Pacific-rim leaders at...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Chinese court rules against Kangmei in 'milestone' case

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A Chinese court ruled on Friday against Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co and some of its former executives, handing victory to investors in China’s first class-action lawsuit against corporate fraud. The ruling by the Intermediate People’s Court of Guangzhou was hailed by China’s securities regulator as a “milestone” event...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Serbia restores warship that fired first shots of World War One

BELGRADE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Serbia has finally recalled to service as a floating museum a warship that fired the first shots that began World War One, following years of lobbying from navy ship enthusiasts who wanted it restored. The SMS Bodrog was one of two Austro-Hungarian heavy gunboats that...
MUSEUMS
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
238K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy