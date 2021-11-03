CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin re-elected to second term on Dalton school board

By Ryan Anderson
 4 days ago
Incumbent Palmer Griffin won a second term on the Dalton Board of Education Tuesday, defeating challenger Manuel Meza, 1,408 (68.1%) votes to 658 (32.8%).

"I appreciate the affirmation of the citizens, not only of what I stand for, but what we as a board of education represent to students, parents and taxpayers," said Griffin, currently vice chairman of the school board. "I'd like to think (voters) looked at the last four years, but also the last 35 years of my" career in education, and "our teamwork as a governance board."

Griffin, who began his first term on the school board in January 2018, was a classroom teacher, coach, athletic trainer, assistant principal, principal, director and assistant superintendent of operations during his education career. He spent his final 24 years with Dalton Public Schools before retiring in 2012. Griffin's wife, Laura, is also a retired Dalton Public Schools teacher, and Griffin is an Eagle Scout, an elder at ChristChurch Presbyterian and a past president of the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association.

"We want to continue our focus on academics, (challenging students) who need more rigor and providing remediation for those who need" additional assistance, Griffin said. "I want to be a part of that every day."

Meza "will continue to be a community advocate and participate in different things for Dalton Public Schools," he said. "I'll continue to contribute and do my part."

He also may seek elected office again in the future, but "any candidate, (including) myself, will have to do the legwork" in the Hispanic community, he said. "We have to continue to (impress upon them) the privilege it is to vote and help individuals register to vote."

"I'm disappointed, but I feel supported by the different individuals who reached out to me," said Meza, a Dalton High School and Dalton State College alumnus with four children in Dalton Public Schools. "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but tomorrow is another day, and I'll continue to hold my head up high."

"Once I can see who voted and who didn't, I'll be able to tell more, but I think, unfortunately, the Hispanic vote did not show up," said Meza, a local realtor, youth sports coach and domestic violence counselor. "If you look at the Hispanic population, the numbers are pretty high, but they did not show up to vote, and that could be for any number of reasons."

School board members are elected citywide, and terms are four years. Matt Evans, currently chairman of the school board, ran unopposed for a second term and was also re-elected Tuesday, garnering 1,767 votes.

