CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Deere employees reject contract offer, will stay on strike

By JOSH FUNK AP Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1kcq_0ckpOrpZ00

Most workers at Deere & Co. rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have given them 10% raises and decided to remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal.

The raises in the new agreement reached over the weekend were twice as big as the ones in the original offer United Auto Workers union members rejected last month, but those raises and improved benefits weren't enough to end the strike that began on Oct. 14. The new agreement also would have provided an $8,500 ratification bonus, preserved a pension option for new employees, made workers eligible for health insurance sooner and maintained their no-premium health insurance coverage.

The disputed contract covers more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. A smaller group of about 100 workers at two Deere facilities in Colorado and Georgia voted to accept an identical deal.

The union said 55% of its members at the 12 main plants voted against this latest contract offer Tuesday.

Last month, 90% of union members also rejected a proposed contract that included immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others, and 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.

Deere officials said they were disappointed the agreement was voted down.

“Through the agreements reached with the UAW, John Deere would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in our employees, and by extension, our communities, to significantly enhance wages and benefits that were already the best and most comprehensive in our industries,” said Marc A. Howze, Deere's chief administrative officer. “This investment was the right one for Deere, our employees, and everyone we serve together."

Tuesday's vote means that the first major strike since 1986 will continue at the maker of agriculture and construction equipment. Currently, many companies are dealing with worker shortages, making workers feel emboldened to demand more.

Forklift operator Irving Griffin, who has been with Deere for 11 years, told the Des Moines Register Monday that he planned to vote against the contract because he believed the company can offer even more.

Griffin said he thought workers should hold out for a better offer even though workers are receiving only $275 a week from the union while they’re on strike.

“Now is the best time to strike and take a stand for what we’re really worth,” he said to the newspaper.

Sales have been strong at the Moline, Illinois-based company this year as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic. Deere has predicted it will report record profits this year between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Oskaloosa Herald

Deere workers reject latest offer

OTTUMWA — Union workers have voted down the latest offer from Deere & Company, meaning their strike will continue. A statement from the United Auto Workers union Tuesday night confirmed the results, with 55% of workers voting to reject the offer. Workers are being told to show up for their...
OTTUMWA, IA
WOOD TV8

Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles

President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are looking to give U.S. automakers with union employees the inside track on the burgeoning electric vehicle market, triggering vocal opposition from foreign trade partners and Republicans who worry that manufacturers in their home states will be placed at a competitive disadvantage.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: How To Get $1800 Before 2021 Ends

A fourth stimulus check is still seeming highly unlikely for Americans even as concerns over the rising costs of items due to inflation and the end of nearly all COVID-19 protections continue to cause panic for some of the lowest-income families. However, some of those who are struggling may still be able to take advantage of one of the few remaining programs and receive up to $1,800 from the government before the end of the year.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
review-mag.com

Health Care Workers Speak Out

Despite promotion of COVID-vaccines being safe and effective, many health care workers are refusing to take them, which has contributed to severe staffing shortages in hospitals throughout America that has reached crisis proportions. According to Forbes Magazine hospitals across the country have reported as many as 50% of their nurses...
HEALTH SERVICES
ABC News

Kellogg's files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Kellogg Co. has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers as they enter the plant. The company based in Battle Creek, Michigan, asked a judge to order the Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
SmartAsset

What Is a Self-Insurance Plan?

Employer healthcare insurance can be a valuable addition to your employee benefits package. In an effort to reduce costs, more companies are choosing self-insurance plans to meet the healthcare coverage needs of employees. Also referred to as a self-funded plan, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Self-Insurance Plan? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Deere Co#United Auto Workers#Uaw
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Kankakee Daily Journal

How to track down an unclaimed life insurance policy

Dear Savvy Senior, When my dad died, we thought he had a life insurance policy, but we have no idea how to track it down. Any suggestions? — Searching Son. Dear Searching, Lost or forgotten life insurance policies are very common in the U.S. According to a study by Consumer Reports, 1 out of every 600 people is the beneficiary of an unclaimed life insurance policy with an average benefit of $2,000. It could be similar to finding out you have a secret savings account.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Colorado Newsline

Closed meetings at well sites foster distrust

For decades, the state commission that keeps watch over Colorado oil and gas operators was at least as much an industry partner as it was a regulator. The law demanded it — a statute directed the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to “foster” industry operations until the General Assembly in 2019 bolstered the commission’s regulatory […] The post Closed meetings at well sites foster distrust appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

445K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy