Varnell, GA

Dickson wins second term as Varnell mayor, says he's happy to continue working with the City Council

By Charles Oliver charlesoliver@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
 4 days ago
Tom Dickson

Varnell voters elected Tom Dickson to a second term as mayor Tuesday.

Dickson defeated former mayor Anthony Hulsey by 77 votes (70%) to 33 votes (30%).

"I'm pleased," said Dickson. "I look forward to working with a very good City Council for the next four years."

Dickson said council members hope to have a final 2022 budget proposal by their Tuesday, Nov. 16, meeting. He said they also hope to receive further guidance from the federal government on the $675,000 the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress in March, so they can begin planning how they will spend it."

Hulsey said he had called Dickson to congratulate him.

"I wished Tom the best of luck," he said. "He has done a good job. I hope he has another good four years. I appreciate every person who came out to vote, especially those who voted for me. I just wish more folks had come out to vote."

Just 110 of Varnell's 1,379 registered voters (7.98%) voted.

Dickson said during the campaign there are several projects he has been working on that he'd like to see through.

"Recreation is one of them," he said. "We have some opportunities because Whitfield County has Edwards Park here, and we have some spaces where we can work with the county and make some things available to the community that we haven't had before.

"We've had some talks about adding a soccer field, a multipurpose field. We've got some space for it. Our baseball fields aren't as important now because there are so many baseball fields at Edwards Park, so we can use that space for something that will be more useful to the community."

Dickson represented District 6 in the state House of Representatives for 12 years. District 6 includes parts of Whitfield and Murray counties. He was Whitfield County Schools superintendent from 1998 until his retirement in June 2003. Before being named superintendent, Dickson was a teacher, coach, bus driver, summer maintenance worker, middle school assistant principal, elementary school principal and director of technology, transportation and finance, and then was appointed assistant superintendent.

Dickson was born in Pennsylvania and has lived in Whitfield County since 1967. He has a bachelor's degree from Maryville College, a master's in education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and an educational specialist degree from the State University of West Georgia. He spent 34 years in education, mostly with Whitfield County Schools.

