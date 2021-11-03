CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Harlan wins a second term on the Dalton City Council decisively

By Charles Oliver charlesoliver@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
 4 days ago
Annalee Harlan

Dalton voters reelected Annalee Harlan decisively to the Ward 2 seat on the City Council on Tuesday.

Harlan defeated attorney Rodney Miller by 1,481 votes (71%) to 610 votes (29%). The term is for four years.

"Dalton voters proved tonight that we love each other, that we care for each other, and we are going to keep making good things happen," Harlan said. "That's all there is to that."

Harlan has been a leader in the effort with Whitfield County to provide drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations at the Dalton Convention Center, and she led the effort that made Dalton the first city in Georgia to provide the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

"We are going to keep moving the ball down the field because we have huge projects going on, and our citizens are ready to see those projects come to fruition," she said.

The City Council is in the planning stages or has already begun several major projects, including an aquatics center near Dalton Mall, a soccer complex at Heritage Point Park, renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center, a walking/bicycling trail connecting the Crown Mill Village area to Haig Mill Lake Park and a number of stormwater control projects.

Council members have also begun plans for a road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road, which they say should reduce congestion on West Walnut Avenue and increase access to the stores and restaurants on Market Street. The council members also plan to convert Market Street to a “streetscape” style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking and decorative benches and lighting, and to move electric, telephone and cable lines underground.

A fourth-generation Daltonian, Harlan has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bryan College. She worked for 12 years as a paramedic before starting a healthcare services company, North Georgia Community Hospice, in 2017.

Harlan said she is proud of the city's excellent employees and department heads.

"We are going to continue to support them and empower them and guide them," she said.

Harlan thanks all those who came out to vote for her, both on Election Day and during early voting.

"As I said earlier, this is a city where people care about each other, and we are going to continue to do excellent things," she said.

Comments / 0

 

