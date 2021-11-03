NY-StSen-30-Sum

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently. Recognizing Indian tribe: The House has passed the Lumbee Recognition Act, sponsored by Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., to federally recognize the Lumbee Indian tribe in North Carolina, with associated member eligibility for benefits and the potential formation of a tribal reservation. Butterfield said the Lumbee’s case for recognition was not in dispute, so “it is long past time for Congress to give the Lumbee the respect they deserve and to treat them with the fundamental fairness that has been withheld for so many years.” The vote on Monday, Nov. 1, was 357-59.

