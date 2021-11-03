Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, also CPD, in home near O'Hare, sources say

An off-duty Chicago police officer is in very critical condition after being shot by their spouse, sources told ABC7 Tuesday evening.

The shooting took place in the 8500-block of West Winona Street near O'Hare International Airport shortly before 8 p.m., inside a home.

Chicago police said a 44-year-old man "sustained a gunshot wound to the body". He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he died.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted they were "alerted to an off-duty officer-involved shooting" on that block. They said COPA investigators were responding to the scene.

The source told ABC7 the off-duty officer was shot by their spouse, who is also a CPD officer. Chicago police did not confirm whether this was a domestic incident, but did confirm both people involved with the shooting were off-duty Chicago police officers.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody.

The investigation is being handled by Area Five detectives and COPA, police said.