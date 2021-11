IN THE MINDS of most Marvel fans, there is only one Black Panther: the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in four Marvel films before dying in August 2020 after his battle with colon cancer. But underneath the suit, three stuntmen—Gui DaSilva-Greene, Daniel Graham, and Anis Cheurfa—all doubled Boseman, working behind the scenes to give the character that superhero swagger. Whether he was sliding down a 100-foot wall effortlessly, jumping from one moving car to another with feline dexterity, or going punch for explosive punch and kick for percussive kick with Killmonger, Black Panther always moved with grace and power.

