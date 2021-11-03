CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Five takeaways from the first College Football Playoff Rankings

By Lance Dawe
 10 days ago
Ooookayy.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were announced, and there were some interesting differences from the current AP Top 25 Poll.

Georgia is unsurprisingly ranked No. 1, and Alabama follows at No. 2. Michigan State and Oregon round out the top four of the rankings. After that, pure chaos. Here is the poll in its entirety.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan State
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Michigan
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Wake Forest
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Baylor
  13. Auburn
  14. Texas A&M
  15. BYU
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Kentucky
  19. NC State
  20. Minnesota
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Iowa
  23. Fresno State
  24. San Diego State
  25. Pittsburgh

Here are five immediate takeaways from the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season.

The SEC controls the rankings... again

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Group of Five may never get a team into the College Football Playoff

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati came in at No. 6 in the first CFP rankings. The committee continues to show the GO5 no respect. Quite frankly, I think being ranked fifth or sixth is perfectly reasonable.

The winner of the SEC will be No. 1. The winner of the Big 10 is No. 2. The winner of the Big 12 is No. 3. And if Oregon wins out, they’re in. If not, either the SEC or the Big 10 will fill the fourth spot.

Auburn is getting their respect

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn comes in at No. 13 in the rankings. The 6-2 Tigers have a long way to go if they want to make a legitimate run at the CFP, but being inside the top 15 after a rough start to the year is impressive.

The Big 10 is going to eat itself alive

Detroit Free Press

The top two teams from each of the Big 10 divisions (No. 5 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan State from the Big 10 East, No. 20 Minnesota and No. 21 Wisconsin from the Big 10 West) still haven’t played each other. Not to mention No. 22 Iowa vs No. 20 Minnesota, No. 7 Michigan vs No. 5 Ohio State, and No. 7 Michigan vs Penn State still hasn’t happened.

Three of Auburn's four final opponents are ranked

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, that includes Mississippi State, who is ranked 17th in the CFP rankings.

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Quarterback Suspended After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, the Ohio State football program announced it suspended a player following his arrest. According to a report from Whitney Harding of NBC 4, police arrested quarterback Jack Miller on Friday morning. Police charged Miller with operating a vehicle while impaired. According to her report, the team also...
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Columbus Dispatch

Who will win? Experts make predictions for Ohio State vs. Purdue

The Ohio State football team, which is ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week, faces Purdue at Ohio Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. showdown with the upset-minded Boilermakers. While the Buckeyes, who have won seven straight games since losing to Oregon in September,...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson reportedly told team he was 'untouchable'

TCU shocked the college football world last month by parting ways with Gary Patterson, the most legendary head coach in school history. While the Horned Frogs had fallen off as of late, Patterson’s success in the past had many believing he would get to go out on his own terms. It appears it might have even caught Patterson off-guard as well, as he reportedly told his players that he was, “untouchable,” at TCU and the school would fire his assistants before him.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 44 News

Texas Tech is paying Baylor $250,000 for new head coach

Texas Tech is slipping a quarter of a million dollars to Baylor for taking Joey McGuire as its new Head Football coach. That’s just part of the contract released today by the Lubbock university. McGuire’s six-year deal is worth $20.2 million, which starts with $3m in the first year. He is also eligible for up […]
LUBBOCK, TX
