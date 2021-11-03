Boston mayoral race: Who is Michelle Wu, next mayor of Boston?

Boston Mayoral Candidate Michelle Wu Votes And Holds Election Night Event BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 02: Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu speaks after voting on November 2, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Wu is taking on City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George in the race for mayor. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) (allison dinner/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Boston has just elected Michelle Wu as mayor, making history as the first woman and person of color elected mayor in the city.

So who is Michelle Wu?

Wu was first elected to the Boston City Council in November 2013 at the age of 28. She was the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Council.

She was elected President of the City Council in a unanimous vote in January 2016, making her the first woman of color to serve as Council President.

The daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, Wu grew up on the south side of Chicago. Her education at Harvard brought her to Boston and she said she fell in love with the city. She’s now raising her two young children here, ages 4 and 6. Her mother and sisters live here as well. Wu helped raise her siblings while caring for her mother during a mental health crisis shortly after her undergrad years at Harvard.

[ Boston mayoral race: Michelle Wu next mayor of Boston as Annissa Essaibi George concedes ]

Watch Kerry Kavanaugh’s conversation with Wu:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group