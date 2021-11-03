Story-Based Blockchain Games

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWolf Entertainment's Wolf Society is a new kind of digital membership that fuses elements of story-based gaming with the blockchain. Members have the ability to purchase...

thefastmode.com

DISH Taps Helium's Blockchain Model for 5G CBRS-based Hotspots

DISH Network is partnering with Helium, a pioneer in decentralized unlicensed wireless networks, to support open source and low-cost wireless connectivity ecosystems. In addition, DISH will be the first major carrier to utilize the Helium Network's unique blockchain-based incentive model with customers deploying their own 5G CBRS-based hotspots. The Helium Network is a consumer-deployed, decentralized wireless infrastructure that produces and delivers data-forwarding hotspots. By installing a hotspot in the home or office, a customer can provide and/or strengthen 5G wireless coverage using CBRS spectrum. In return, a customer will earn rewards in the form of $HNT, a Helium network-based token. Powered by the company's blockchain, the Helium Network is creating a new wireless economy through a breakthrough economic model known as the burn-and-mint equilibrium (BNM).
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Blockchain-Based Monopoly Secures $750,000 from Top VCs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
mmorpg.com

Ubisoft Invests in Blockchain Gaming and NFTs as Part of its Future

It's that time again where companies have their earnings calls to note their third-quarter results. This morning, Ubisoft announced that it is investing in a blockchain gaming company, Animoca Brands, and planning to use blockchain technology in future games. NFTs and blockchain gaming have been getting a lot of press recently and Ubisoft's announcement that it will pursue play to earn gaming has released only vague plans. However, in embracing blockchain and NFT gaming plans, Ubisoft is distinguishing itself from some of its rival companies.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Ubisoft to Incorporate NFTs, Blockchain, and “Play-to-Earn” Cryptocurrency in Future Games

Ubisoft have announced they aim to be a major player in NFTs, developing blockchain, and “play-to-earn” concepts in video games. For those unfamiliar, NFTs are “non-fungible tokens.” Fungible means something that can be exchanged for something that is equivalent to it. NFTs (as the BBC explains) allow digital works to be one-of-a-kind, creating a form of digital certificate (the token) to verify it as such. While the data itself can be copied and shared, the token cannot.
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

Ubisoft Announces Plans To Develop Play-To-Earn, Blockchain And NFT Games

French game developer and publisher Ubisoft has shared its plans to be the key player in the industry when it comes to developing projects based on the play-to-earn concept. Blockchain technology and NFTs have begun disrupting the gaming industry. Though Valve previously removed blockchain and NFTs on Steam, other platforms like Epic Games have become more welcoming.
VIDEO GAMES
siliconangle.com

Solana, Lightspeed and FTX announce $100M investment focused on blockchain gaming

Solana Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and cryptocurrency exchange FTX today announced a new $100 million investment initiative focused on investing in blockchain gaming studios, tech and projects. The intersection of gaming and blockchain technology has permitted developers to allow gamers to own their own virtual items using nonfungible tokens, which...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Dish eyes blockchain-based loyalty program for mobile, TV

Dish Network is considering using blockchain technology to develop a loyalty program that would stretch across its mobile and satellite TV businesses. And according to one company executive, the program could reward participants with cryptocurrency payments. Blockchain could create a "standard infrastructure" for loyalty programs, according to Chris Ergen, head...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

FTX-backed Faraway brings gaming to blockchain after $21M raise

Game developer and publishing studio Faraway will launch its first multiplayer browser game on the Solana blockchain after raising $21 million in a financing round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The Miami-based startup is leveraging blockchain technology to create its flagship game, Mini Royale: Nations, as...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

CryptoDragons Dominates the Blockchain Space with First-Ever Decentralized, Ethereum-Based Battling Arena, earning NFTs and the blockchain DNA

CryptoDragons has brought innovation to the NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) market with its first-of-its-kind, decentralized Metaverse based on 9 interwoven smart contracts on Ethereum Blockchain. The technology incorporates a Battling Arena where NFT owners can compete for ETH or a rival’s dragon. For the emergence of the Metaverse, there must first...
COMPUTERS
theblockcrypto.com

What this billion-dollar crypto VC thinks about blockchain gaming and the Metaverse

Episode 71 of Season 3 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block’s Frank Chaparro and Adam Goldberg, Co-Founder at Standard Crypto. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests to [email protected]
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How blockchain technology might bring triple-A games to metaverses

Nonfungible token-based projects like Loot and The N Project have helped spike interest in the Metaverse to an all-time high, raising hopes again that blockchain will finally break through to the masses. Will it, or is history doomed to repeat itself? The problem is that the very things that capture the imagination of the public are the very same things that ultimately degrade the performance of the underlying platforms and raise barriers to entry higher than ever. In this article, I’ll explore the fundamental issues responsible for creating this dynamic with the goal of helping address these issues once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

The Sandbox Blockchain-Based Gaming Platform Integrates to Meta’s Social Metaverse

The Sandbox, a blockchain-based decentralized gaming platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with the largest social network Meta. In partnership with Meta, The Sandbox gaming platform will be integrated into Meta’s newly announced social metaverse, which will open access to the game for all users. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
RETAIL
mxdwn.com

Blockchain Technology Is Booming in The Video Games Industry

Recent research conducted by the insight agency Opinium suggested that 47% of respondents out of 197 video game developers based in the US and UK have already incorporated NFTs, nonfungible tokens, into their games. 58% of them are beginning to use blockchain technology. According to the study, the top three benefits of blockchain technology for the video game industry are innovative gameplay(61%), securing value for players by keeping money in the game(55%), and rewarding players with real-world value(54%). Game publisher Electronic Arts(EA) has also just said that NFTs are an important part of the future of the video games industry. The FIFA football series created by EA uses “card packs” to “collect” players in its Ultimate Team mode. Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts, believes that FIFA players want to see NFTs in the franchise. “They want more digital experiences outside the game – esports, NFTs, broader sports consumption and they want us to move really, really quickly.”
FIFA
cryptonews.com

Gaming Still Drives Blockchain Dapp Industry Growth

Last month, the number of daily unique active wallets (UAWs) connected to blockchain dapps (decentralized applications) reached an all-time high, exceeding 2m per day on average, according to a report by dapp information provider DappRadar. Despite a robust surge in the use of decentralized finance (DeFi) dapps, the number of UAWs connected to games represented 55% of the industry’s total.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Transforming TV Controllers

The conceptual 'Olio' controller and remote has been designed by Andrew Chang as a modular gadget for gamers that would enable them to simply adjust the unit to suit their needs when sitting down on the couch. The device starts off as a simple albeit modern remote control that can...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Gaming Console-Inspired Computers

The conceptual mini Windows PC has been designed by New Lands Design as an all-in-one computing solution that aims to provide users with an efficient experience that doesn't skimp when it comes to desktop style. The computer draws design inspiration from the Xbox Series S video game console design and...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Dual-Chamber Technology Gamer Headsets

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition gaming headset has been announced by the brand as a peripheral for avid eSports enthusiasts and gamers alike to incorporate into their gear roster. The headset is constructed with a dual-chamber technology design that will enable it to offer ultra-accurate feedback in terms of range and tone. This is further enabled thanks to the 50mm drivers within, which also makes them great for use outside of the gaming space for entertainment and more.
ELECTRONICS

