Story-Based Blockchain Games

Recent research conducted by the insight agency Opinium suggested that 47% of respondents out of 197 video game developers based in the US and UK have already incorporated NFTs, nonfungible tokens, into their games. 58% of them are beginning to use blockchain technology. According to the study, the top three benefits of blockchain technology for the video game industry are innovative gameplay(61%), securing value for players by keeping money in the game(55%), and rewarding players with real-world value(54%). Game publisher Electronic Arts(EA) has also just said that NFTs are an important part of the future of the video games industry. The FIFA football series created by EA uses “card packs” to “collect” players in its Ultimate Team mode. Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts, believes that FIFA players want to see NFTs in the franchise. “They want more digital experiences outside the game – esports, NFTs, broader sports consumption and they want us to move really, really quickly.”

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO