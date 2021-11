New Jersey voters like sports betting the way it is right now, but are in favor of adjusting the way nonprofits utilize money from raffles and bingo games. Most voters said "no" on Nov. 2 to the statewide ballot question that asked whether the state constitution should be amended to expand sports wagering to include collegiate match-ups that take place in New Jersey and any games featuring New Jersey college teams.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO