School board races too early to call in Norwalk

A federal appeals court on Thursday intervened to temporarily block the National Archives from handing over Trump administration records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol ahead of a Friday deadline. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary...
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An attorney for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told the judge Thursday he doesn’t want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man’s family. Kevin Gough represents William “Roddie”...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial and had called for his resignation after the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced Friday she will run for reelection in 2022. Trump, who has focused on punishing his political opponents, has endorsed...
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating January 6 is demanding former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appear for a deposition and turn over documents Friday or risk a criminal contempt referral, according to a letter Thursday from panel Chairman Bennie Thompson. Meadows has been facing new pressure...
President Biden is expected on Friday to announce the nomination of Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Califf would return for a second stint atop the agency if confirmed, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to The Hill. Under federal law, Biden faced a Monday...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ independence day may finally have arrived. At a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has exercised vast control over the pop superstar’s life and money for nearly 14 years. With no...
The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial is facing backlash for making an off-handed joke about Asian food in the courtroom Thursday. “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming … isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor,” Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said ahead of a lunch break.
