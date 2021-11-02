CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guardians of the Galaxy are at it again and this time, they're in for one explosive adventure so let's see what Star-Lord is up to. When I first started playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, I was blown away by its cinematic presentation that seamlessly weaves its gameplay into the...

videochums.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Star Lord#Groot#Drax
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Trolls Mark Ruffalo Over Revealing Spoilers

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo share a reputation for being loose-lipped regarding spoilers for upcoming Marvel Studios projects. In a new interview discussing his third headlining gig as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home -- possibly his final outing in the MCU -- Holland cast aspersions on Ruffalo to deflect from a question about the future of the Spider-Verse in live-action Spider-Man movies. Empire Magazine posed the question to Holland. The Spider-Man star responded by saying, "I don't know. I'm always in the dark. If they are, no-one's told me. Where's Mark 'I'll Tell You Everything' Ruffalo when you need him, eh?"
MOVIES
videochums.com

Black Widow: Recharged

Atari's series of Recharged classic arcade games now has a third installment with Black Widow so get ready for some insect-blasting. Black Widow is one of the first examples of what we now call a twin-stick shooter. In fact, that and Robotron: 2084 essentially defined the genre way back in 1982. Although I'd argue that Robotron: 2084 has stood the test of time better than Black Widow has, there's no denying that both are still great fun. Black Widow: Recharged takes the basic premise of the original game and expands it with brand new weapon power-ups, a cool bomb-style special move, and more fluid gameplay. Thankfully, the original formula remains intact where you control a spider on a web as you shoot at incoming insects before they get the best of you. There's a wide variety of enemies to blast, too, with some that explode and others that lay eggs which you should push off the edge of your web if you don't want them to hatch into something devious. Overall, Black Widow: Recharged provides intuitive shooting action that makes chasing high scores fun.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
videochums.com

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

I love getting my hands on a good old-school dungeon crawler and thankfully, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi completely hit the spot. Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi was made by the developers of some of my favourite dungeon crawler RPGs and you can even choose portraits from their past games such as Saviors of Sapphire Wings, Stranger of Sword City, and Students of Round: The Eternal Legend when you're creating your character. How awesome is that? Well, we're off to a good start! After being thoroughly introduced to the world of Undernauts, I was quite surprised by just how grisly it is. For starters, you play as a team of adventurers who are searching for treasures in underground monster-filled dungeons and along the way, you'll end up meeting plenty of disturbing monstrosities and even do things like scoop brains out of convicts you killed to feed them to a boss. How does everyone not immediately go insane?
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Gael Garcia Bernal to Star in Marvel Halloween Special at Disney Plus

Gael Garcia Bernal is set to star in the Marvel Studios Halloween special currently in the works at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed with sources. Plot details for the untitled special are being kept under wraps, but sources say that Bernal could be playing a character based on the Marvel character Werewolf by Night. Two different characters have shared that moniker, specifically Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. Both were capable of transforming into a werewolf at will while retaining their human intellects. The special would begin production in early 2022. Reps for Marvel Studios and Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Millennium Boss on Casting ‘Expendables 4’ and Small-Screen Plans (‘Rambo’ TV?)

An ever-present market flagbearer (a flag perhaps clutched by a bruised and bloodied hand), action film overlord Millennium Media appears to have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic even more battle-hardened than usual. The indie studio may have seen a Milli Vanilli biopic with Brett Ratner go up in smoke earlier this year, but the wheels are now firmly spinning on another long-gestating project, sword and sorcery feature Red Sonja, now with Joey Soloway at the helm (they replaced Bryan Singer), Hannah John Kamen in the lead role and a shoot planned for spring 2022. Then there’s arguably the biggest product in Millennium’s arsenal,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ Is a Prehistoric Tale and a Modern Marvel

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
Variety

How Blockbusters Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Are Helping Imax Evade Box Office Doldrums

There’s been something notable about ticket sales for “Dune,” and not only because the sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark novel has managed to draw crowds in theaters despite playing simultaneously on HBO Max. In its first weekend of release, half of domestic box office revenues for the Warner Bros. film came from Imax, Dolby and other high-end screens, known in the film business by the unwieldy moniker of premium large formats (PLF). For the average visual-effects heavy tentpole, 30% of ticket sales coming from these venues would have been noteworthy. Overall, “Dune” has made $75 million in North America —...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kit Harington on ‘Eternals’ and the “Addictive Pull” on His Character

[This story contains spoilers for Eternals.] Kit Harington still feels a bit uncertain about joining another franchise so soon after the completion of Game of Thrones, but the chance to play a compelling character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was too tempting to pass up. In Chloé Zhao‘s ambitious blockbuster, Eternals, Harington plays Dane Whitman, a caring museum worker and present-day love interest of Gemma Chan’s Sersi. The latter was once involved with Ikaris, who’s played by Richard Madden, one of Harington’s closest friends since their days as half-brothers on Game of Thrones. While Harington understands the attention surrounding their on-screen...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Idris Elba Brought His Wife & Daughter to the Premiere of His New Netflix Film﻿

Idris Elba turned his latest outing into a family affair. The 49-year-old actor recently stopped by the London Film Festival to attend the premiere of Netflix’s upcoming Western movie, The Harder They Fall, which features a star-studded cast (including Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Regina King and Jonathan Majors). Elba was accompanied...
MOVIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy