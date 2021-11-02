Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Atari's series of Recharged classic arcade games now has a third installment with Black Widow so get ready for some insect-blasting. Black Widow is one of the first examples of what we now call a twin-stick shooter. In fact, that and Robotron: 2084 essentially defined the genre way back in 1982. Although I'd argue that Robotron: 2084 has stood the test of time better than Black Widow has, there's no denying that both are still great fun. Black Widow: Recharged takes the basic premise of the original game and expands it with brand new weapon power-ups, a cool bomb-style special move, and more fluid gameplay. Thankfully, the original formula remains intact where you control a spider on a web as you shoot at incoming insects before they get the best of you. There's a wide variety of enemies to blast, too, with some that explode and others that lay eggs which you should push off the edge of your web if you don't want them to hatch into something devious. Overall, Black Widow: Recharged provides intuitive shooting action that makes chasing high scores fun.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO