CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Incumbents Prevail in Local Richmond Races

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgjOL_0ckpJbqY00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond voters saw a number of local races on the ballot this year in addition to the highly contentious governor’s race.

While most attention locally has been focused on the casino referendum, three citywide offices are also on the ballot – although only two were contested. As of right now, all three incumbents appear to have retained their office, with 70 of 72 precincts reporting.

Sheriff

Sheriff Antionette Irving has been handily re-elected in Richmond, beating candidate Mike Dickinson by a margin of over 50% as of 10:36 p.m.

Incumbent Sheriff Antionette Irving faced perennial candidate Mike Dickinson for an office that’s largely concerned with overseeing the city jail.

That became a key issue in Irving’s primary, as Irving defeated challenger William Burnett amidst reports of budget overruns and rampant overtime in the jail.

Dickinson made the formation of a citizen deputies unit – the “Richmond Rangers” – a key campaign plank, calling for the de facto legalization of concealed carry across the city.

Treasurer

Incumbent City Treasurer Nicole Richardson Armstead held her seat against challenger L Shirley Harvey, and will remain in office.

Armstead ran a low-key campaign, relying mostly on name recognition and her incumbent status to defeat Harvey, a deeply religious candidate who claimed “the powers that be want to replace the people with ‘new’ residents.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Incumbent Colette McEachin was running unopposed this year, after facing a primary challenge from progressive Tom Barbour in June.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Elections
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbents#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WRIC - ABC 8News

Small business owners in Petersburg react to possibly shutting down earlier

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)–Businesses in Petersburg may have to close earlier following a resident’s noise complaint to city leaders. A noise complaint was made by one resident about a restaurant over the summer. This prompted the planning commission to review its noise ordinance and hours of operation for businesses. The planning commission held a public hearing […]
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy