Incumbents Prevail in Local Richmond Races

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond voters saw a number of local races on the ballot this year in addition to the highly contentious governor’s race.

While most attention locally has been focused on the casino referendum, three citywide offices are also on the ballot – although only two were contested. As of right now, all three incumbents appear to have retained their office, with 70 of 72 precincts reporting.

Sheriff

Sheriff Antionette Irving has been handily re-elected in Richmond, beating candidate Mike Dickinson by a margin of over 50% as of 10:36 p.m.

Incumbent Sheriff Antionette Irving faced perennial candidate Mike Dickinson for an office that’s largely concerned with overseeing the city jail.

That became a key issue in Irving’s primary, as Irving defeated challenger William Burnett amidst reports of budget overruns and rampant overtime in the jail.

Dickinson made the formation of a citizen deputies unit – the “Richmond Rangers” – a key campaign plank, calling for the de facto legalization of concealed carry across the city.

Treasurer

Incumbent City Treasurer Nicole Richardson Armstead held her seat against challenger L Shirley Harvey, and will remain in office.

Armstead ran a low-key campaign, relying mostly on name recognition and her incumbent status to defeat Harvey, a deeply religious candidate who claimed “the powers that be want to replace the people with ‘new’ residents.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Incumbent Colette McEachin was running unopposed this year, after facing a primary challenge from progressive Tom Barbour in June.

