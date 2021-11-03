CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Kenneth Hock wins Chambersburg Mayoral race

By Lauren Rude, Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 9 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHM) — Kenneth Hock (R) defeated Marvin Worthy (D) and James Kinton (L) on Tuesday night.

Hock won with 1,953 votes (65.5%). Worthy finished second with 908 votes (30.5%). Kinton had 120 votes (4.0%)

Incumbent Mayor Walt Bietsch was defeated in the Primary, leaving the seat open.

abc27 News

abc27 News

