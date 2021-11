CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Furkan Korkmaz matched his career best with seven 3-pointers and added 25 points for the Sixers, who topped Chicago for the second time in four nights.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO