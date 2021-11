AMHERST — A quick start can be all it takes to win a soccer game. Royalton-Hartland got one Monday evening. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley did not. Junior Peter Martillotta scored twice in the first half, including in the fourth minute of the game, and the third-seeded Rams held off the seventh-seeded Golden Cougars down the stretch for a 2-1 victory during a wet Section VI Class B2 semifinal at Dimp Wagner Alumni Field.

AMHERST, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO