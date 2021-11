It seems like the FlyQuest that lit the LCS on fire in 2020 was so long ago. A year of amazing success followed by losing every single player. Going into 2021, many fans and analyst were still quite bullish on FlyQuest. With three former C9 players in the form of Licorice, Palafox and Diamond, expectations were quite high. This isn’t even mentioning Latin America’s superstar import, Josedeodo, and the rising NA ADC Johnsun. Unfortunately, the 2021 rendition of FlyQuest did not live up to expectations. Frankly, it didn’t even come close. Going into the 2022 offseason, what can FlyQuest do to relive the glory of 2020?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO