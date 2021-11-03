Suspect accused of firing at Hillsborough County deputy 8 times during traffic stop arrested

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect accused of shooting at an HCSO deputy eight times early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 20-year-old Ma’at Lee was arrested on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 4:46 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop near the intersection of 43rd Street and Skipper Road.

Lee is also the suspect involved in at least two other crimes in Hillsborough County, which took place just days before the deputy-involved shooting on Sunday.

“Our team of detectives worked quickly and diligently to piece together the sequence of events and ultimately identify this violent suspect who shot at one of our own,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “There is no room for this type of senseless violence in Hillsborough County, and now this individual will face justice for the crimes he committed against the innocent citizens of our community.”

He is currently facing charges of armed robbery with a firearm, grand theft – firearm, armed carjacking, and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

