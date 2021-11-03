CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Suspect accused of firing at Hillsborough County deputy 8 times during traffic stop arrested

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aZqG_0ckpHcnh00

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect accused of shooting at an HCSO deputy eight times early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 20-year-old Ma’at Lee was arrested on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 4:46 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop near the intersection of 43rd Street and Skipper Road.

Lee is also the suspect involved in at least two other crimes in Hillsborough County, which took place just days before the deputy-involved shooting on Sunday.

“Our team of detectives worked quickly and diligently to piece together the sequence of events and ultimately identify this violent suspect who shot at one of our own,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “There is no room for this type of senseless violence in Hillsborough County, and now this individual will face justice for the crimes he committed against the innocent citizens of our community.”

He is currently facing charges of armed robbery with a firearm, grand theft – firearm, armed carjacking, and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Related
WFLA

Body recovered from sunken car in Polk County

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies recovered a Zephyrhills man’s body from a pond Thursday afternoon after finding his SUV submerged inside a pond, according to the Polk Countyheriff’s office. Deputies said the family of Jose Mercado, 39, reported him missing around 1 p.m. The family told authorities Mercado left from someone else’s residence around […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Senseless Violence#Hcso
WFLA

1 dead after fire burns down Tampa mobile home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died after a fire ripped through a mobile home in Tampa late Thursday night, authorities said. Shortly before midnight, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a blaze in the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on 14011 North Nebraska Avenue. Officials said one person escaped without injury […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy