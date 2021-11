This chocolate raspberry layer cake will be an instant hit whether you bake it for friends, family, or that special someone. The cake might look challenging at first glance, but it is pretty straightforward. Even though there are several steps to this recipe, the cake, filling, and frosting can all be prepared a day or two in advance. All you have to do on the serving day is assemble the layers, frost the cake, and add some fresh raspberries to the top.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO