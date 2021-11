The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring. Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford ...

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO