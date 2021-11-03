‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Micah is Conflicted & Davis Makes a Bold Decision

It was a messy divorce for Melody Holt and Martell Holt. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has had a lot to say about his ex-wife Melody Holt. Although they seemed like a power couple during the show’s first season, things fell apart quickly. It came out that Martell cheated on Melody plenty during the marriage. And he now has a baby with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry. To be expected, co-parenting has been just as messy as the divorce. These days, it’s hard for Melody and Martell to even film scenes together. Going on a group trip was extremely difficult. Unfortunately for the rest of the cast, they had to endure blowups between the Holts as they argued over the demise of their relationship. It doesn’t seem as if things will be peaceful between them anytime soon either.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 DAYS AGO