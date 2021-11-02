Remembering: “Intrepid Scout”

It’s difficult to see past the future when it appears dark and gloomy. Having been a part of this community for over 23 years, it has been a roller coaster ride of possibilities, probabilities, and prognostications. One year we are on the precipice of extended economic growth and the next we are headed for ghost town status. But, it has always been fortunate for us that people who care have made decisions that have sustained a vibrant, community-oriented town which is really a tough thing to do with negative pressure as strong as it can be in rural areas.

CRAIG, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO