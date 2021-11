The Sac County Conservation Foundation is busy planning for their Environmental Education Fundraiser and will be hosting a trivia event in December. The Nature on Tap-A Nature Trivia Event will host teams of two to eight adults, 21 and older, who will compete at 7 p.m. on December 18 at the Rustic River Winery and Vineyard in rural Lake View. The entry cost is $10 per person and all donations will go toward the environmental education programs through Sac County Conservations. Guests are invited to join in the fun and beverages will be available for purchase from Rustic River. To sign up a team or for more information, contact Sac County Naturalist, Kristen Bieret, at sccbnat@gmail.com or call 712-662-4530.

