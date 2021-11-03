CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

John Deere strike continues after UAW members vote down tentative agreement

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 8 days ago

The John Deere members of the United Auto Workers union has rejected a tentative deal to end their strike against farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co.

The UAW announced Tuesday night that UAW John Deere members voted down the agreement by a vote of 45% yes to 55% no.

The strike will continue as the union discusses next steps with the company, the press release said.

The strike involves more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at 12 Deere sites in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

The strike began after UAW workers overwhelmingly rejected an initial proposed contract that would have delivered immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others depending on their positions at Deere factories. The pact also called for 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.

After the first deal was rejected, UAW "negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members,'' said Chuck Browning, director of the union's farm equipment department.

The U.S. economy's unexpectedly strong rebound from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession has created labor shortages -- and handed workers more leverage to demand higher pay and better benefits.

The contract talks come as strong sales this year helped Moline, Illinois-based Deere report $4.7 billion net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, which was more than double the $2 billion it reported a year ago.

The company is expecting to earn more than $5.7 billion this fiscal year.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

Economy
