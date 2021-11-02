CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RSVP for virtual cooking class

By John Webb
pullmanradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration for a virtual cooking class with WSU Executive...

pullmanradio.com

University of Arkansas

Cooking Matters and UP Offering Holiday Cooking Class

Join University Programs, Food on the Hill, and the Cooking Matters team at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, for a holiday cooking class where we will cook green bean casserole and fruit crisp! The class will be virtual and will host up to 30 participants. Sign up on HogSync. All...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
gardner-ma.gov

Monthly Vegetarian Cooking Class

The Peoples Place Community Center, 73 City Hall Ave., cordially invites the public to attend our monthly vegetarian cooking classes held at 6:30 pm on every last Thursday of every month, hosted by our ever popular presenter, Tina Dixson. Pre-registration is no longer required as all state mandates have been lifted (at least for the moment!), but to allow for planning purposes, please contact her at tinadixson@gmail.com, or text 978-660-7548 if you plan to come. Feel free to wear a mask if it makes you feel more comfortable, and don’t forget to get vaccinated!
GARDNER, MA
College of William and Mary

Virtual FitWell Class: Mid-Day Meditation with Martha

Choose to purposefully pause with this 15-minute meditative experience to reframe, refocus and reboot for the afternoon. All levels of experience welcome. Martha Rouleau is a dedicated mindfulness mediation practitioner and a passionate about teaching mindfulness meditation to all populations. Martha has trained with international meditation teachers for over 16 years. Her status as a Qualified Mindfulness Based Meditation teacher and 200 hour certified yoga teacher are the roots of her dedication to bring compassionate support through mindfulness skill development. She takes great pride in being an Adjunct Lecturer at William & Mary teaching Mindfulness Meditation supporting young adults and university staff with finding clarity, focus, presence, and ease in their lives.
YOGA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Kids in the kitchen: Cooking class caters to the young

Kids in this cooking class are learning way more than how to make macaroni and cheese. Today’s lesson is seaweed soup, California rolls and a version of kimchee called Cole Slaw With A Kick. That seems like a lot for a group of 5- to 10-year-olds, but these budding chefs...
NORTH POLE, AK
burlesontx.com

Discover Online Classes in Cooking with Skillshare

This online platform is now available to cardholders of the Burleson Public Library. Explore more than 22,000 classes on topics like writing, design, business, technology and more. Interested? Simply complete the online form. We'll send you an invitation to create a unique account that will give you access to the...
BURLESON, TX
mediafeed.org

This is the only meatloaf recipe you need this fall

Does your family enjoy a regular taco night as part of your meal rotation? Whether you celebrate a weekly Taco Tuesday or any night of the week, it can be easy to get into a rut with dinner. Tacos are fun and easy to make. All you need to throw...
RECIPES
hickorync.gov

Cast Iron Cooking Over an Open Fire Class

Join us at The Thankful Goat Farm for a special library event. Dawn Mathews, owner of The Thankful Goat Farm, will present a fun-filled cast iron cooking class at her farm in Lenoir on November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Gather around the firepit to prep, cook, and enjoy a meal made entirely over the fire. Chicken stew, cooked greens, beans, rice, and bread. This meal is good for vegetarians, keto, and gluten free. We get to eat everything we fix. Hope to see you out on the farm! Registration is required for this interactive class. Please bring a lawn chair and a non-alcoholic beverage.
RECIPES
castlecountryradio.com

USU Extension presents Quick & Easy Cooking Classes

It’s time once again for a Quick & Easy Cooking Class being offered on Wednesday, October 27 at 7:00 pm with USU Extension Carbon County. Healthy Living Educator, Heather Salee-Cloward stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss the details of the upcoming Quick & Easy Cooking Class, plus share some Halloween safety tips and details about a food drive.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
funcheap.com

Virtual Halloween Dance Party – Free Class

It’s Halloween and we love to DANCE! It’s been a year of spooky and strange things. Drop in for our fun-filled costume party where your little monsters can bump, boogie, and have a scary good time. This kids’ party is suitable for the whole family so drop by for a scary good time dancing to some of your favorite Halloween tunes.
THEATER & DANCE
claytodayonline.com

Cooking and Caring

GREEN COVE SPRINGS – Career and Technical Education programs give students a break from traditional classrooms and allow them to grab industry certifications. At Clay High, veterinary program instructor Chad Rix looks over a class in the third of four classes in the program. A veterinarian for about 20 years in the U.S. Army, Rix is teaching students how to properly restrain and take temperatures on dogs Tuesday morning.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wcbu.org

Free cooking classes for adults, children in South Peoria

Much of Peoria's South Side is in a federally recognized food desert. While a grocery store may not become a reality any time soon, the University of Illinois extension is bringing free cooking classes to South Peoria adults and children. The classes meet at House of Hope, a nonprofit located...
PEORIA, IL
College of William and Mary

[PAST EVENT] Virtual FitWell Class: Wake-Up Yoga with Cindy

The class will be available via this link: https://cwm.zoom.us/j/850343927. You don't have to have the Zoom app, but we encourage you to download it. W&M students, faculty and staff members all have access to Zoom Pro, search ZOOM here for more information. ALL THE DETAILS:. Participants should join the class...
WAKE, VA
Ukiah Daily Journal

Community supports virtual Chili Cook Off fundraiser for Ukiah Boys & Girls Club

Granite Construction has provided 23 years of dedicated support to Boys & Girls Club of Ukiah by organizing the annual Chili Cook Off. This event has grown to become one of the signature events in the Ukiah area with hundreds and hundreds of citizens joining-in on the cooking, building, decorating and tasting for the event.
UKIAH, CA
carthage.edu

Staff gathering at the football game Saturday: RSVP now

Is seeking to connect with employees across campus in more personalized settings. This week, Staff Council and Carthage Athletics is inviting staff to join them for the football game against Augustana College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Staff members can enjoy pizza and their first beer on Director of...
KENOSHA, WI

