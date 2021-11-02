RSVP for virtual cooking class

The Peoples Place Community Center, 73 City Hall Ave., cordially invites the public to attend our monthly vegetarian cooking classes held at 6:30 pm on every last Thursday of every month, hosted by our ever popular presenter, Tina Dixson. Pre-registration is no longer required as all state mandates have been lifted (at least for the moment!), but to allow for planning purposes, please contact her at tinadixson@gmail.com, or text 978-660-7548 if you plan to come. Feel free to wear a mask if it makes you feel more comfortable, and don’t forget to get vaccinated!

GARDNER, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO