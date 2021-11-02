RSVP for virtual cooking class

Join us at The Thankful Goat Farm for a special library event. Dawn Mathews, owner of The Thankful Goat Farm, will present a fun-filled cast iron cooking class at her farm in Lenoir on November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Gather around the firepit to prep, cook, and enjoy a meal made entirely over the fire. Chicken stew, cooked greens, beans, rice, and bread. This meal is good for vegetarians, keto, and gluten free. We get to eat everything we fix. Hope to see you out on the farm! Registration is required for this interactive class. Please bring a lawn chair and a non-alcoholic beverage.
