CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Survivor 41 has woken up the "anti-woke police"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This season it seems that Jeff Probst — who is not only the host but basically the showrunner — wanted to make up for lapses in judgment in season 39 and continue progressing the show forward," says Dustin Rowles. "In the opening episode, in fact, he decided to retire one of...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Survivor 41 has flown off the rails

"What started as a promising season with a few worrying signs has so far produced just one episode that actually resembles Survivor, and by that I mean a focus on players trying to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other," says Andy Dehnart. "I have not taken a scientific survey, but it seems to me like there’s far more agreement among Survivor fandom that the Survivor 41 is just not working. My sense is that’s because, in the past, we could debate and disagree about the merits of certain twists or advantages because they were taking place inside a familiar structure. This season, the structure has been trashed and replaced by Jeff Probst’s idea of 'fun,' and it’s just not working." Dehnart adds that Survivor has stopped trusting its players and format. "Survivor 41 completely dumped not only its theme song, but also any semblance of an opening sequence, which used to briefly show each of the players. Alas, that’s not the only way its players have been left out," he says. "What makes Survivor great is watching a diverse group of people try to work together while also competing against each other. The people who get voted out choose the winner, which is a simple but brilliant game mechanism that gives relationships between strangers some weight and consequence. What happened to letting us watch players get to know each other at camp? Why aren’t we seeing relationships develop or grow? I certainly welcome an opportunity to learn more about the players, but a flashback to show us a player’s life at home while they deliver exposition to the camera is not character development, it’s a bio. Survivor 41 has a very strong cast of people who’ve shown up to play the game. Alas, the game won’t let them, and the editing won’t let us see them. I really feel bad for this group, waiting through a pandemic year just to show up and discover that the game is now a game of chance, not strategy."
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

The Bachelorette Spoilers: We Know Michelle Young's Winner! At Last!

For so very long, there was only one thing we know for certain about Michelle Young's brand new Bachelorette season:. It features the next Bachelor. In what we believe is a first for the franchise -- which is also airing its second Bachelorette season of the calendar year -- news of who producers selected to look for love on The Bachelor in 2022 leaked out ahead of this premieire date.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Probst
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
huntingdondailynews.com

Local woman to be on Jeopardy

A local pastor will be showing her knowledge for all to see on one of television’s most popular game shows. Mary Garvey will be featured as a contestant on Jeopardy! at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 (Locally on WATM-DT ABC). Garvey is a pastor at the Stone Church of Brethren...
HUNTINGDON, PA
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Raven-Symone Can't Remember Filming the Show

Raven-Symone starred in the last three seasons of The Cosby Show, but the former The View co-host can't remember most of her time on the show. Raven, who was only 4 years old when she started on Bill Cosby's sitcom, said she later learned her lack of memory from that time was "disassociation" after she went to therapy. After The Cosby Show, Raven moved on to Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and later found stardom again as a young adult in Disney Channel's That's So Raven.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Police#Anti#White People#Paramount#Hulu
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
CELEBRITIES
CrimeOnline

Cleo Smith: Bratz Doll-obsessed Alleged Kidnapper Appears in Court, Screams ‘I’m coming for you!’

An Australian man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith apparently shouted at the media as he arrived at court on Thursday. Terry Kelly, 36, appeared at the Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, where he was read a number of charges against him, including forcibly taking a child under 16. Kelly didn’t enter a plea and returned to jail without bail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MIX 107.9

Judge Judy Under Fire for Alleged Racism, Abuse on Show

Everyone’s favorite TV judge is facing a trial of her own. Judge Judy is under fire for alleged racism and abuse on her show. According to former employees, Judge Judy “failed to hold the line” against racism, sexual harassment, and abuse during the hit courtroom show. The allegations stem from her former executive producer Randy […]
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Why All of These Hosts Really Left The View

Watch: Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View" Thousands of Hot Topics. Twenty-five seasons. Twenty-two hosts. One headline after another. The View dealing with host drama? Must be a day that ends in Y. ABC's long-running daytime chatfest one again finds itself at the center of controversy after former co-host Meghan McCain alleged she was "bullied" out of her job, claiming in her memoir Bad Republican that The View had a "toxic" environment that "breeds drama." (In response, an ABC spokesperson told E! News that The View fosters a "collaborative and supportive" environment.)
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy