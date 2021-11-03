CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Approves COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Ages 5-11

A COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids ages 5-11, marking a major milestone in the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers...

Cattaraugus County Reports 329 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths from October 31-November 6

Cattaraugus County saw a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases during the week of October 31-November 6, compared to the previous week. Statistics from the Cattaraugus County Health Department show that there were 329 new confirmed cases of the virus in the county during the week, which is 16.1% lower compared to the week of October 24-30. As of Saturday, the county's total case number is 8,619 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases included 117 in the southeast part of the county, 98 in the southwest part of the county, 59 in the northwest part of the county, and 55 in the northeast part of the county. 19 of the new cases were health care workers. The number of hospitalizations (38) decreased by 14 during the past week, while active cases (482) increased by 3.4%, and the number of people in quarantine (644) went down by 8.4%. As of Sunday, the county's seven-day average infection rate is 9.2%.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

